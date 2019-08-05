Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SUPN) Reaches $32.67 After 3.00% Up Move; Rock Springs Capital Management LP Has Lifted Dermira (DERM) Holding

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp increased Dermira Inc (DERM) stake by 49.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp acquired 258,000 shares as Dermira Inc (DERM)’s stock declined 16.18%. The Rock Springs Capital Management Lp holds 775,000 shares with $10.50M value, up from 517,000 last quarter. Dermira Inc now has $414.58 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $7.72. About 378,918 shares traded. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 4.55% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 05/03/2018 Dermira Trading Activity Surges to More Than 250 Times Average; 27/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – UCB ANNOUNCES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CIMZIA® (CERTOLIZUMAB PEGOL) IN PATIENTS WITH MODERATE-TO-SEVERE PLAQUE PSORIASIS; 22/03/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – CIMZIA LABEL UPDATE MARKS MAJOR ADVANCE FOR WOMEN OF CHILDBEARING AGE WITH CHRONIC INFLAMMATORY DISEASE IN U.S; 20/04/2018 – First Manhattan Asset Mgmt Buys New 2.2% Position in Dermira; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management LP Exits Position in Dermira; 27/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – THIS WOULD FURTHER BROADEN CLINICAL VALUE OF CIMZIA; 03/05/2018 – DERMIRA INC – LEBRIKIZUMAB PHASE 2B STUDY ENROLLING PATIENTS, DATA EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 24/05/2018 – DERMIRA SEES 2018 TOTAL GAAP OPER EXPENSES $250M-$270M; 03/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – 4-YEAR DATA ON CIMZIA® HAVE BEEN PUBLISHED ONLINE IN RMD OPEN; 13/04/2018 – UCB’s Cimzia Retail Sales Fell 0% in Latest Week: Symphony

The stock of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.43% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $32.67. About 200,745 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUPN); 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 33C; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Supernus; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $90.4M; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q REV. $90.4M, EST. $85.0M; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, ALSO REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR OPERATING EARNINGS; 20/03/2018 – Supernus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Provident Investment Management Buys 1% Position in Supernus; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 14/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Supernus Pharmaceuticals May Add Up To 160 New Jobs in Montgomery CountyThe move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $1.72 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $33.65 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:SUPN worth $51.69 million more.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 60.70 million shares or 23.38% more from 49.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Trexquant Lp has 0.21% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 82,901 shares. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Alps Advsrs Incorporated reported 10,532 shares stake. Renaissance Grp Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Tudor Inv Corp Et Al invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Ls Invest Advisors Ltd has 0.01% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 5,976 shares. 171,870 are held by Capital Management Corp Va. Highstreet Asset Management owns 36 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 144,963 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 461,771 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fiera Capital Corp, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 875,080 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 19,520 shares. Pnc Financial Services owns 143,354 shares. Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.01% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) or 17,636 shares.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.72 billion. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy. It has a 17.19 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s product candidates comprise SPN-810, a molindone hydrochloride that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of impulsive aggression in patients with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder ; and SPN-812, a viloxazine hydrochloride, which has completed Phase IIb trial that is used for the treatment of ADHD.

More notable recent Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Supernus to Host Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Small-Cap Growth Stocks Trading For A Bargain – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before You Buy Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Do Analysts See Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Analysts await Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. SUPN’s profit will be $29.53 million for 14.58 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual EPS reported by Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 64.71% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Wednesday, February 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold DERM shares while 23 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 47.50 million shares or 31.36% more from 36.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhenman & Prtnrs Asset Mngmt Ab reported 0.79% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Oracle Management accumulated 3.94% or 1.37M shares. Metropolitan Life New York accumulated 4,958 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) for 200,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,873 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nomura Hldgs stated it has 65,000 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability invested in 541,300 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 68,755 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 0% or 204,702 shares. Partner Investment Mngmt Lp accumulated 15,257 shares. Ameritas Investment Prns reported 0% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Element Capital Management Ltd Company accumulated 0.09% or 218,590 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al accumulated 20,000 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Dermira had 17 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Leerink Swann. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Friday, March 22. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of DERM in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Monday, March 18 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Needham. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by Guggenheim. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.