Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SUPN) EPS Estimated At $0.56; Shorts at Union Pacific (UNP) Lowered By 2.41%

Analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to report $0.56 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.75% from last quarter’s $0.57 EPS. SUPN’s profit would be $29.32M giving it 14.54 P/E if the $0.56 EPS is correct. After having $0.34 EPS previously, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 64.71% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $32.58. About 254,607 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 41.66% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $90.4M; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS- TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO ACQUIRE OR INVEST IN COMPLEMENTARY BUSINESSES, COMPANIES, PRODUCTS AND TECHNOLOGIES; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1% Position in Supernus; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS SEES FY NET PRODUCT SALES $375M TO $400M; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 49c; 17/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals Senior VP of Sales and Marketing Victor Vaughn to Retire May 31; 15/03/2018 – SUPERNUS REPORTS PRICING OF $350M PRIVATE OFFER OF CONV NOTES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUPN); 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR NET PRODUCT SALES, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES

Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) had a decrease of 2.41% in short interest. UNP’s SI was 7.91 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.41% from 8.11M shares previously. With 3.67M avg volume, 2 days are for Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)’s short sellers to cover UNP’s short positions. The SI to Union Pacific Corporation’s float is 1.1%. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $170.03. About 2.33M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q EPS $1.68; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 23/05/2018 – Nafta Has Been a ‘Tremendous Success,’ Says Union Pacific CEO (Video); 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: FULL PTC IMPLEMENTED ON PASSENGER LINES BY 2018; 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC – ON MARCH 15, CO REDEEMED $155 MLN OF DEBENTURES & MORTGAGE BONDS BOUGHT BY CO’S UNIT IN 1982 ACQUISITION OF MISSOURI PACIFIC RAILROAD; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ARKEMA INC. V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.71 billion. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy. It has a 17.15 P/E ratio. The company's product candidates comprise SPN-810, a molindone hydrochloride that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of impulsive aggression in patients with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder ; and SPN-812, a viloxazine hydrochloride, which has completed Phase IIb trial that is used for the treatment of ADHD.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. The company has market cap of $119.95 billion. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive products, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash. It has a 20.79 P/E ratio. The firm also provides transportation services for coal, petroleum coke, and biomass; industrial products consisting of construction products, minerals, consumer goods, metals, lumber, paper, and other miscellaneous products; and intermodal import and export container traffic.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

