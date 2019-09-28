Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) and Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Comparing side by side

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) and Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS), both competing one another are Drugs – Generic companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 28 0.34 50.70M 1.90 17.54 Zoetis Inc. 125 3.18 477.12M 2.77 41.45

In table 1 we can see Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zoetis Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Zoetis Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Zoetis Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 182,966,438.11% 23.6% 10.9% Zoetis Inc. 382,185,197.05% 64.6% 13.6%

Volatility & Risk

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 53.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.53. Competitively, Zoetis Inc. is 10.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.9 beta.

Liquidity

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Zoetis Inc. which has a 4 Current Ratio and a 2.8 Quick Ratio. Zoetis Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zoetis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Zoetis Inc. 0 3 4 2.57

On the other hand, Zoetis Inc.’s potential downside is -2.11% and its consensus target price is $121.29.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.94% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 94.5% of Zoetis Inc. shares. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.29% of Zoetis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.8% 0.3% -8.63% -10.05% -36.98% 0.45% Zoetis Inc. -0.48% 1.16% 12.87% 35.02% 35.98% 34.31%

For the past year Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Zoetis Inc.

Summary

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy. The companyÂ’s product candidates comprise SPN-810, a molindone hydrochloride that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of impulsive aggression in patients with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); and SPN-812, a viloxazine hydrochloride, which has completed Phase IIb trial that is used for the treatment of ADHD. It also develops SPN-809, a viloxazine hydrochloride, which is in Phase II ready clinical trial for the treatment of depression. The company markets its products through wholesalers and pharmaceutical distributors. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

Zoetis Inc. engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines and vaccines for livestock and companion animals in the United States and internationally. It offers anti-infectives that prevent, kill, or slow the growth of bacteria, fungi, or protozoa; vaccines, which are biological preparations to prevent diseases of the respiratory, gastrointestinal, and reproductive tracts or induce a specific immune response; and parasiticides that prevent or eliminate external and internal parasites, such as fleas, ticks, and worms. The company also provides medicated feed additives that offer medicines to livestock; and other pharmaceutical products, including pain and sedation, oncology, antiemetic, allergy and dermatology, and reproductive products. In addition, it offers other product categories comprising nutritionals and agribusiness services, as well as products and services in complementary areas consisting of biodevices, diagnostics, and genetics. The company markets its products to veterinarians and livestock producers through its sales representatives, and technical and veterinary operations specialists. Zoetis Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.