Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Drugs – Generic companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.94% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.83% of all Drugs – Generic’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.3% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 7.35% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 23.60% 10.90% Industry Average 8.34% 72.85% 5.16%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 34 17.54 Industry Average 30.79M 369.43M 157.92

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.46 2.59 2.59

$65 is the consensus target price of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc., with a potential upside of 140.47%. The potential upside of the rivals is 103.91%. Given Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.8% 0.3% -8.63% -10.05% -36.98% 0.45% Industry Average 5.03% 7.83% 17.34% 45.36% 47.37% 52.23%

For the past year Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2.6. Competitively, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 4.81 and has 4.38 Quick Ratio. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.53 and its 53.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.71 which is 71.40% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s peers beat Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy. The companyÂ’s product candidates comprise SPN-810, a molindone hydrochloride that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of impulsive aggression in patients with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); and SPN-812, a viloxazine hydrochloride, which has completed Phase IIb trial that is used for the treatment of ADHD. It also develops SPN-809, a viloxazine hydrochloride, which is in Phase II ready clinical trial for the treatment of depression. The company markets its products through wholesalers and pharmaceutical distributors. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.