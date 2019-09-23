Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) and Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Contrasting side by side

As Drugs – Generic businesses, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) and Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 33 3.60 N/A 1.90 17.54 Galectin Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galectin Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 provides Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galectin Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 23.6% 10.9% Galectin Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -202.7%

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.53 beta, while its volatility is 53.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.97 beta which makes it 197.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.8 and 2.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Galectin Therapeutics Inc. are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

The shares of both Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Galectin Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.94% and 15.9% respectively. Insiders owned 1.3% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has 18% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.8% 0.3% -8.63% -10.05% -36.98% 0.45% Galectin Therapeutics Inc. -5.13% -8.64% -14.94% -24.8% -25.7% 7.87%

For the past year Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Galectin Therapeutics Inc.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Galectin Therapeutics Inc.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy. The companyÂ’s product candidates comprise SPN-810, a molindone hydrochloride that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of impulsive aggression in patients with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); and SPN-812, a viloxazine hydrochloride, which has completed Phase IIb trial that is used for the treatment of ADHD. It also develops SPN-809, a viloxazine hydrochloride, which is in Phase II ready clinical trial for the treatment of depression. The company markets its products through wholesalers and pharmaceutical distributors. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic disease and cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes galectin-3 inhibitor (GR-MD-02), a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer for the treatment of liver fibrosis and liver cirrhosis in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis patients, as well as for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in developing GM-CT-01, which is in pre-clinical development state for the treatment of cardiac and vascular fibrosis, as well as focuses on developing GR-MD-02 for the treatment of psoriasis. The company, through its collaborative joint venture, Galectin Sciences, LLC with SBH Sciences, Inc., is also involved in the research and development of small organic molecule inhibitors of galectin-3 for oral administration. The company was formerly known as Pro-Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2011. Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.