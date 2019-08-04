Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Comparison side by side

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) are two firms in the Drugs – Generic that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 35 4.22 N/A 1.90 17.54 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 40.19 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 23.6% 10.9% Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -43.9%

Risk and Volatility

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 53.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.53 beta. In other hand, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.61 which is 161.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.6. On the competitive side is, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 6.1 Current Ratio and a 6.1 Quick Ratio. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average target price of $61.67, and a 89.58% upside potential. Meanwhile, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $9.67, while its potential upside is 91.11%. The data provided earlier shows that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.94% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 61% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 1.3% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.6% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.8% 0.3% -8.63% -10.05% -36.98% 0.45% Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.08% 26.01% -11.99% 102.02% 72.66% 159.9%

For the past year Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy. The companyÂ’s product candidates comprise SPN-810, a molindone hydrochloride that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of impulsive aggression in patients with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); and SPN-812, a viloxazine hydrochloride, which has completed Phase IIb trial that is used for the treatment of ADHD. It also develops SPN-809, a viloxazine hydrochloride, which is in Phase II ready clinical trial for the treatment of depression. The company markets its products through wholesalers and pharmaceutical distributors. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating diseases. Its lead product candidate is Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate, which is in second Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic syndrome; and is in small blinded clinical trial to treat Congenital Myasthenic syndromes, as well as is in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of anti-MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis. The company also develops CPP-115, a gamma-aminobutyric acid aminotransferase inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy, infantile spams, and TouretteÂ’s disorder; and CPP-109 to treat TouretteÂ’s disorder. It has a strategic collaboration with BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. for the development of Firdapse. The company was formerly known as Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners, Inc. and changed its name to Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2015. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Coral Gables, Florida.