Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) and CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST) Comparing side by side

Both Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) and CannTrust Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CTST) are each other’s competitor in the Drugs – Generic industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 28 0.34 50.70M 1.90 17.54 CannTrust Holdings Inc. 2 0.00 115.33M 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 182,834,475.30% 23.6% 10.9% CannTrust Holdings Inc. 6,510,669,526.93% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. and CannTrust Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CannTrust Holdings Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

On the other hand, CannTrust Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 379.17% and its average price target is $5.75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 98.94% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of CannTrust Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% are Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1.8% 0.3% -8.63% -10.05% -36.98% 0.45% CannTrust Holdings Inc. 15.2% -54.1% -63.51% -66.43% -54.59% -51.28%

For the past year Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.45% stronger performance while CannTrust Holdings Inc. has -51.28% weaker performance.

Summary

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats CannTrust Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy. The companyÂ’s product candidates comprise SPN-810, a molindone hydrochloride that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of impulsive aggression in patients with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); and SPN-812, a viloxazine hydrochloride, which has completed Phase IIb trial that is used for the treatment of ADHD. It also develops SPN-809, a viloxazine hydrochloride, which is in Phase II ready clinical trial for the treatment of depression. The company markets its products through wholesalers and pharmaceutical distributors. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.