Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SUPN) Analysts See $0.59 EPS; Emcor Group (EME) Sentiment Is 0.82

Analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to report $0.59 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 13.46% from last quarter's $0.52 EPS. SUPN's profit would be $30.94M giving it 11.42 P/E if the $0.59 EPS is correct. After having $0.61 EPS previously, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s analysts see -3.28% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $26.96. About 87,961 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500.

Emcor Group Inc (EME) investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.32, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 113 funds increased and opened new positions, while 138 reduced and sold their equity positions in Emcor Group Inc. The funds in our database reported: 50.51 million shares, down from 50.87 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Emcor Group Inc in top ten positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 117 Increased: 67 New Position: 46.

The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $82.63. About 120,002 shares traded. EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME) has risen 10.95% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.95% the S&P500.

EMCOR Group, Inc. provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.51 billion. The firm designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical process, food process, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, and controls and filtration systems; roadway and transit lighting and fiber-optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; plumbing, processing, and piping systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; cranes and rigging; millwrighting; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding. It has a 15.08 P/E ratio. It also offers building services to facilities, such as commercial and government site activities and maintenance; reception, security, and catering; outage services to utilities and industrial plants; military base activities support; mobile mechanical maintenance and services; floor care and janitorial; landscaping, lot sweeping, and snow removal; facilities and vendor management; call center; installation and support for building systems; technical consulting and diagnostics; small modification and retrofit; infrastructure and building projects; and program development, management, and maintenance services for energy systems.

Analysts await EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 3.68% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.36 per share. EME’s profit will be $76.96 million for 14.65 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.49 actual earnings per share reported by EMCOR Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.37% negative EPS growth.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc Md holds 4.39% of its portfolio in EMCOR Group, Inc. for 141,583 shares. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc owns 1.18 million shares or 4.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kirr Marbach & Co Llc In has 4.03% invested in the company for 186,663 shares. The Washington-based Saturna Capital Corp has invested 1.77% in the stock. S&T Bank Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 84,757 shares.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.41 billion. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy. It has a 13.9 P/E ratio. The company's product candidates comprise SPN-810, a molindone hydrochloride that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of impulsive aggression in patients with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder ; and SPN-812, a viloxazine hydrochloride, which has completed Phase IIb trial that is used for the treatment of ADHD.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.71 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 48.47 million shares or 20.16% less from 60.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc accumulated 169,531 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 30,986 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Highstreet Asset Incorporated has 0% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Shell Asset Mgmt Communications accumulated 0.02% or 30,436 shares. First Mercantile Trust Communications owns 1,653 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Petrus Trust Co Lta invested 0.04% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt has invested 0.09% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Northern Corp accumulated 0.01% or 662,051 shares. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Tci Wealth Advisors stated it has 97 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board reported 115,464 shares. Matarin Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 118,148 shares. Systematic Mngmt Lp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 29,285 shares. First Personal Fin Services holds 0% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 108 shares.