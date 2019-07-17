Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SUPN) Analysts See $0.56 EPS; TERANGA GOLD CDA COMMON SHARES (TGCDF) Sellers Decreased By 27.3% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to report $0.56 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.75% from last quarter’s $0.57 EPS. SUPN’s profit would be $29.33 million giving it 14.24 P/E if the $0.56 EPS is correct. After having $0.34 EPS previously, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 64.71% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $31.9. About 122,584 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 41.66% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS SEES FY NET PRODUCT SALES $375M TO $400M; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, ALSO REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR OPERATING EARNINGS; 14/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Supernus Pharmaceuticals May Add Up To 160 New Jobs in Montgomery County; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1% Position in Supernus; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Supernus; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 33C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUPN); 17/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals Senior VP of Sales and Marketing Victor Vaughn to Retire May 31; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q REV. $90.4M, EST. $85.0M

TERANGA GOLD CORP CDA COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:TGCDF) had a decrease of 27.3% in short interest. TGCDF’s SI was 49,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 27.3% from 67,400 shares previously. With 40,600 avg volume, 1 days are for TERANGA GOLD CORP CDA COMMON SHARES (OTCMKTS:TGCDF)’s short sellers to cover TGCDF’s short positions. The stock increased 4.63% or $0.1503 during the last trading session, reaching $3.3962. About 8,326 shares traded. Teranga Gold Corporation (OTCMKTS:TGCDF) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. The company has market cap of $364.90 million. The Company’s flagship project includes Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal. It has a 67.92 P/E ratio. The firm also develops and explores various projects comprising Banfora gold project in Burkina Faso, as well as five exploration properties covering an area of 1,838 square kilometers located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 60.70 million shares or 23.38% more from 49.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsrs owns 10,532 shares. 125,452 were accumulated by Prudential Financial Incorporated. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Bruce And Com stated it has 1.01% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Bancorp Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Strs Ohio accumulated 90,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Everence Capital Mgmt holds 0.04% or 7,020 shares in its portfolio. Parkside State Bank And Trust stated it has 54 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). 878,549 were accumulated by Invesco. Scout Invs owns 0.55% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 767,504 shares. 4,485 were reported by Huntington State Bank. Stifel Fincl Corporation reported 34,539 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 163,034 are owned by S&T Bank & Trust Pa.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.67 billion. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy. It has a 16.79 P/E ratio. The company's product candidates comprise SPN-810, a molindone hydrochloride that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of impulsive aggression in patients with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder ; and SPN-812, a viloxazine hydrochloride, which has completed Phase IIb trial that is used for the treatment of ADHD.

