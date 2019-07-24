Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SUPN) Analysts See $0.56 EPS; MMC NORILSK NICKEL PJSC AMERICAN DEPOSIT (NILSY) Sellers Decreased By 70.46% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to report $0.56 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.75% from last quarter’s $0.57 EPS. SUPN’s profit would be $29.33M giving it 14.55 P/E if the $0.56 EPS is correct. After having $0.34 EPS previously, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 64.71% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $32.59. About 134,132 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 41.66% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 14/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Supernus Pharmaceuticals May Add Up To 160 New Jobs in Montgomery County; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR NET PRODUCT SALES, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES; 08/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $90.4M; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2023, UNLESS EARLIER REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS- TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO ACQUIRE OR INVEST IN COMPLEMENTARY BUSINESSES, COMPANIES, PRODUCTS AND TECHNOLOGIES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUPN); 17/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals Senior VP of Sales and Marketing Victor Vaughn to Retire May 31; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 33C; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, ALSO REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR OPERATING EARNINGS; 23/04/2018 – Provident Investment Management Buys 1% Position in Supernus

Among 3 analysts covering Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.71 billion. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy. It has a 17.15 P/E ratio. The company's product candidates comprise SPN-810, a molindone hydrochloride that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of impulsive aggression in patients with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder ; and SPN-812, a viloxazine hydrochloride, which has completed Phase IIb trial that is used for the treatment of ADHD.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 60.70 million shares or 23.38% more from 49.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise invested in 0.01% or 443,433 shares. Icon Advisers has 0.29% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 83,274 shares. Blackrock invested in 0.01% or 8.06M shares. Cwm Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Raymond James And Associates has 43,472 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.03% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Keybank Natl Association Oh has 0% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 23,038 shares. Jefferies Grp holds 47,641 shares. Thb Asset Mgmt holds 0.14% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) or 27,326 shares. Shaker Invs Limited Liability Corporation Oh stated it has 62,840 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 31,127 shares in its portfolio. Kornitzer Mngmt Inc Ks invested in 0.07% or 107,424 shares. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al reported 41,481 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Amalgamated Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).