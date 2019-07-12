SUPERIOR PLUS (SPB) Lost It’s RBC Capital Outperform Rating; Duke Realty (DRE)’s Sentiment Is 0.96

Duke Realty Corp (DRE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 150 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 157 sold and reduced their equity positions in Duke Realty Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 325.57 million shares, up from 325.55 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Duke Realty Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 136 Increased: 113 New Position: 37.

In a an analyst note issued on Friday morning, RBC Capital stated it was downgrading SUPERIOR PLUS CORP (NYSE:SPB) stock rating from a Outperform to a Sector Perform.

Analysts await Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.28 EPS, down 27.27% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.76 per share. SPB’s profit will be $62.43M for 9.77 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 392.31% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Spectrum Brands Holdings has $65 highest and $51 lowest target. $58’s average target is 15.98% above currents $50.01 stock price. Spectrum Brands Holdings had 6 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 18 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Monday, April 8. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 20 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, February 21.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company has market cap of $2.44 billion. The Company’s Global Batteries & Appliances segment offers consumer batteries; personal care products, including electric shaving and grooming products, and hair care appliances and accessories; and small appliances, such as small kitchen and home appliances. It has a 2.6 P/E ratio. The company??s Hardware & Home Improvement segment provides hinges, security hardware products, screens and storm doors, garage doors, window hardware and floor protection products; knobs, levers, deadbolts, handle sets, and electronics; commercial doors, locks, and hardware products; and kitchen, bath, and shower faucets, as well as other plumbing products.

The stock decreased 2.51% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 312,977 shares traded. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) has declined 13.50% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical SPB News: 29/03/2018 – Energizer Holdings, Inc. And Spectrum Brands Holdings Announce Expiration Of Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period For The Acquisition Of Spectrum Brands’ Battery And Portable Lighting Products Business; 29/03/2018 – Energizer Holdings, Spectrum Brands Expect Transaction to Close in the 2H of 2018; 30/04/2018 – S&P Cites Spectrum Brands’ Facility Consolidation-Driven Operating Inefficiencies at Two of Its Four Continuing Business Segments; 26/04/2018 – Spectrum Brands Names New CEO, Reveals Restructuring Plans; 26/04/2018 – SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS-REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, REPLACES EXISTING 3-YR PROGRAM, WHICH HAD REMAINING AUTHORIZATION OF $93 MLN; 29/03/2018 – ENERGIZER HOLDINGS, SPECTRUM BRANDS HOLDINGS REPORT HRS EXPIRE; 14/05/2018 – Corsair Adds Spectrum Brands, Exits Colony NorthStar: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Spectrum Brands Authorizes New Three-Yr, $1B Common Stk Repurchase Program; 29/05/2018 – New Goldfish Program from Tetra® Brand of Spectrum Brands Pet LLC Optimizes Goldfish Care and Health; 26/04/2018 – Spectrum Brands: Philip S. Szuba Will Continue to Lead Hardware & Home Improvement Division

The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $32.88. About 2.98M shares traded or 68.58% up from the average. Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) has risen 7.19% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.76% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Core FFO $0.30 per Diluted Share; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE UPDATED; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRE); 02/05/2018 – MEAG Munich Adds Duke Realty, Exits Halliburton: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FFO, AS DEFINED BY NAREIT, TO $1.26 TO $1.34 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE FFO TO A RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.32 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F

Duke Realty Corporation is an equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $11.71 billion. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It has a 33.35 P/E ratio. It offers a single point of responsibility for all aspects of a project, including leasing, asset management, construction and development.

Analysts await Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.35 EPS, up 6.06% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.33 per share. DRE’s profit will be $124.63 million for 23.49 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Duke Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

Green Street Investors Llc holds 4.68% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation for 276,600 shares. Aew Capital Management L P owns 4.20 million shares or 3.66% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc has 2.39% invested in the company for 1.79 million shares. The Missouri-based Plancorp Llc has invested 2.28% in the stock. Pggm Investments, a Netherlands-based fund reported 13.90 million shares.