Superior Industries (SUP) Holder Pinnacle Holdings Upped Position by $75.23 Million as Shares Declined; Tcw Group Has Cut Its Tableau Software (DATA) Holding as Stock Price Rose

Tcw Group Inc decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc sold 16,120 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The institutional investor held 143,633 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.28 million, down from 159,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80 billion market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is up 65.93% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Superior Industries (SUP) by 29.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 15,807 shares as the company’s stock declined 46.78% . The hedge fund held 68,914 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $328.03M, up from 53,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Superior Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.79 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.54. About 228,553 shares traded. Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) has declined 85.45% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SUP News: 15/03/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC SUP.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.45 BLN TO $1.5 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Superior Industries 1Q Net $10.3M; 15/03/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC – SUPERIOR IS REAFFIRMING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK PROVIDED ON JANUARY 17, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Superior Industries Backs 2018 Cash Flow From Ops $160M-$180M; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 09/05/2018 – Superior Industries Backs 2018 Adj Ebitda $185M-$200M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Superior Industries International , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUP); 09/05/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC – 2018 OUTLOOK REAFFIRMED; 15/03/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.50; 09/05/2018 – Superior Industries 1Q EPS 7c

More notable recent Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Superior Industries International (SUP) Presents At Gabelli Annual Automotive Aftermarket Symposium – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on October 30, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “48 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Superior Industries International, Inc. (SUP) CEO Timothy McQuay on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Superior Industries International, Inc. (SUP) Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48M and $267.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unisys Corp (NYSE:UIS) by 970 shares to 65,495 shares, valued at $764.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 31 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,884 shares, and cut its stake in Lgi Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $87,400 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold SUP shares while 26 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 18.74 million shares or 6.27% less from 19.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 13,100 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 33,125 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Com, Missouri-based fund reported 200 shares. 140,198 are owned by Wells Fargo & Mn. Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 293,918 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Co accumulated 261,565 shares. Ameriprise holds 422,196 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Llc invested 0% in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Moreover, Pub Sector Pension Investment Board has 0% invested in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) for 20,168 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corporation, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 7,392 shares. The Michigan-based Ls Inv Limited has invested 0% in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). Ameritas Inv Incorporated invested in 0% or 1,957 shares. 1,600 were reported by Grp Inc One Trading L P. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability reported 0.01% in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP).

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $10.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arcosa Inc by 15,447 shares to 41,932 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 9,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 219,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN).

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Lumber Liquidators Holdings (NYSE:LL) Has A Somewhat Strained Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Wsj.com with their article: “Floor Traders Clash With NYSE – The Wall Street Journal” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Looks Like A Quality Company – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could The Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE:WMC) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Closer Look At CBRE Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:CBRE) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.