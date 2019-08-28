Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

As Auto Parts companies, Superior Industries International Inc. (NYSE:SUP) and Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Industries International Inc. 4 0.04 N/A -0.25 0.00 Workhorse Group Inc. 2 739.34 N/A -0.69 0.00

In table 1 we can see Superior Industries International Inc. and Workhorse Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Industries International Inc. 0.00% -0.1% 0% Workhorse Group Inc. 0.00% 405.8% -292.8%

Volatility and Risk

Superior Industries International Inc. has a 1.87 beta, while its volatility is 87.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Workhorse Group Inc. is 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.29 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Superior Industries International Inc. are 2 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Workhorse Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.2. Superior Industries International Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Workhorse Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Superior Industries International Inc. and Workhorse Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Industries International Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Workhorse Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$13 is Superior Industries International Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 401.93%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 83.3% of Superior Industries International Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.9% of Workhorse Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of Superior Industries International Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 2% are Workhorse Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Superior Industries International Inc. -9.54% -26.65% -46.78% -50.1% -85.45% -46.78% Workhorse Group Inc. 30.08% 74.75% 489.77% 496.55% 247.16% 882.95%

For the past year Superior Industries International Inc. had bearish trend while Workhorse Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Superior Industries International Inc. beats Workhorse Group Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Workhorse Group Inc. designs, manufactures, and builds battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring system that enables fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. Its products include medium duty step vans, light duty pickups, delivery drones, and manned multicopters. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio.