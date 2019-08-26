Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Unique Fabricating Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Superior Industries International Inc. (NYSE:SUP) and Unique Fabricating Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB). The two are both Auto Parts companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Industries International Inc. 4 0.04 N/A -0.25 0.00 Unique Fabricating Inc. 4 0.17 N/A 0.19 13.32

Demonstrates Superior Industries International Inc. and Unique Fabricating Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Superior Industries International Inc. and Unique Fabricating Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Industries International Inc. 0.00% -0.1% 0% Unique Fabricating Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.6%

Volatility & Risk

Superior Industries International Inc.’s 1.87 beta indicates that its volatility is 87.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Unique Fabricating Inc. on the other hand, has 1.09 beta which makes it 9.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Superior Industries International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Unique Fabricating Inc. which has a 2.7 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Unique Fabricating Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Superior Industries International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Superior Industries International Inc. and Unique Fabricating Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Industries International Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Unique Fabricating Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Superior Industries International Inc. has an average price target of $13, and a 398.08% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Superior Industries International Inc. and Unique Fabricating Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.3% and 39.2% respectively. 1.6% are Superior Industries International Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 15.85% are Unique Fabricating Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Superior Industries International Inc. -9.54% -26.65% -46.78% -50.1% -85.45% -46.78% Unique Fabricating Inc. -3.38% -10.76% -27.61% -53.27% -70.99% -39.1%

For the past year Superior Industries International Inc. was more bearish than Unique Fabricating Inc.

Summary

Unique Fabricating Inc. beats Superior Industries International Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Unique Fabricating, Inc. engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, and harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as HVAC seal, trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC duct module, door watershield, console bin mat, and air duct; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and tiered suppliers in the automotive, appliance, water heater and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning industries in North America. Unique Fabricating, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan.