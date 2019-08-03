Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP)’s Financial Results Comparing With LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)

We will be comparing the differences between Superior Industries International Inc. (NYSE:SUP) and LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Auto Parts industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Industries International Inc. 5 0.04 N/A -0.25 0.00 LKQ Corporation 27 0.63 N/A 1.34 20.13

Table 1 demonstrates Superior Industries International Inc. and LKQ Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Superior Industries International Inc. (NYSE:SUP) and LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Industries International Inc. 0.00% -0.1% 0% LKQ Corporation 0.00% 10% 4.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.87 beta means Superior Industries International Inc.’s volatility is 87.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, LKQ Corporation’s beta is 1.33 which is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Superior Industries International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, LKQ Corporation which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. LKQ Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Superior Industries International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Superior Industries International Inc. and LKQ Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Industries International Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 LKQ Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Superior Industries International Inc.’s average target price is $13, while its potential upside is 411.81%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.3% of Superior Industries International Inc. shares and 95.1% of LKQ Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 1.6% of Superior Industries International Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of LKQ Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Superior Industries International Inc. -9.54% -26.65% -46.78% -50.1% -85.45% -46.78% LKQ Corporation 2.63% -0.44% -9.14% 1.35% -19.68% 13.49%

For the past year Superior Industries International Inc. has -46.78% weaker performance while LKQ Corporation has 13.49% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors LKQ Corporation beats Superior Industries International Inc.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles in North America, Europe, and Taiwan. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, lights, and automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines, transmissions, door assemblies, sheet metal products, lights, and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries. It also operates self service retail operations under the LKQ Pick Your Part name. In addition, the company distributes recreational vehicle appliances and air conditioners, towing hitches, truck bed covers, vehicle protection products, cargo management products, wheels, tires, and suspension products. It primarily serves collision and mechanical repair shops, new and used car dealerships, as well as retail customers. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.