Superior Industries International, Inc. (SUP) Touches $2.88 Low on Jul, 15; Advisors Capital Management Has Decreased Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Position By $997,275

The stock of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) reached all time low today, Jul, 15 and still has $2.76 target or 4.00% below today’s $2.88 share price. This indicates more downside for the $72.20M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $2.76 PT is reached, the company will be worth $2.89M less. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.055 during the last trading session, reaching $2.875. About 112,886 shares traded. Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) has declined 69.85% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.28% the S&P500. Some Historical SUP News: 09/05/2018 – Superior Industries Backs 2018 Sales $1.45B-$1.50B; 15/03/2018 – Superior Industries Sees 2018 EBIT $185M-EBIT $200M; 15/03/2018 – Superior Industries 4Q EBITDA $48.9M; 22/05/2018 – Superior Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Superior Industries International , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUP); 15/03/2018 – Superior Industries Sees 2018 Sales $1.45B-$1.50B; 09/05/2018 – Superior Industries Backs 2018 Cash Flow From Ops $160M-$180M; 15/03/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC SUP.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.45 BLN TO $1.5 BLN; 09/05/2018 – Superior Industries 1Q Net $10.3M; 09/05/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES REAFFIRMS 2018 VIEW

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) stake by 8.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 13,297 shares as Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN)’s stock rose 7.57%. The Advisors Capital Management Llc holds 138,741 shares with $10.48M value, down from 152,038 last quarter. Dunkin Brands Group Inc now has $6.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $81.27. About 167,966 shares traded. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has risen 14.41% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.98% the S&P500. Some Historical DNKN News: 14/03/2018 – DUNKIN’ DONUTS SAYS ON-THE-GO MOBILE ORDERING IS NOW AVAILABLE THROUGH GOOGLE ASSISTANT, ON IPHONES AND ANDROID PHONES; 17/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Names BBDO Worldwide as New Creative Agency of Record; 02/04/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Doubles Down on Value with Launch of New Dunkin’ Go2s; 26/04/2018 – The Kynikos Associates founder reveals shorts on Dunkin’ Brands and Burger King parent Restaurant Brands; 09/05/2018 – Share The Love: Dunkin’ Donuts Unveils New Royal Love Donut To Celebrate The Royal Wedding; 22/03/2018 – Mid-market CLOs still on the hook for risk retention; 14/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Integrates On-the-Go Mobile Ordering With the Google Assistant; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A FIVE PERCENT REDUCTION TO G&A EXPENSE IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – Dunkin’ Brands Announces Board Authorization Of $250 Million Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – DUNKIN’ BRANDS GROUP INC – IS UPDATING AND REITERATING CERTAIN TARGETS REGARDING ITS 2018 PERFORMANCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 46 investors sold DNKN shares while 106 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 70.61 million shares or 8.59% less from 77.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc owns 4,271 shares. Carnegie Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 117,127 shares stake. Citigroup Inc owns 21,726 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct reported 7,985 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md reported 10.41 million shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 56,109 shares. Blue Cap has 5,447 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement accumulated 163,974 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Republic Investment Inc reported 4,805 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Capstone Advisors owns 0.85% invested in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) for 66,563 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd holds 0% or 31 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN). Proshare Advsrs Lc holds 7,226 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) stake by 5,154 shares to 204,178 valued at $16.52 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Highland Fds I (SNLN) stake by 47,975 shares and now owns 1.01M shares. Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) was raised too.

More notable recent Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Are Betting On Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Delivery Transform Dunkin’ Brands’ Business? – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Consumer Sector Update for 06/17/2019: SFLY,BYND,BID,GRUB,DNKN – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Today’s Pickup: Microgrids To Play Key Role In EV Scalability; 3PL Winnowing To Come Not From Digital Disruption – Benzinga” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can the Grubhub-Dunkin’ Partnership Help GRUB Stock Bounce Back? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Dunkin Brands Group had 12 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $92 target in Monday, June 24 report. The company was downgraded on Thursday, February 14 by Argus Research. The stock of Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Citigroup.

Analysts await Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. DNKN’s profit will be $67.77M for 24.78 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.67 actual EPS reported by Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.39% EPS growth.

More notable recent Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “48 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Superior Industries: Where Is The Superiority? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 08, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $87,400 activity. On Wednesday, May 22 GIROMINI RICHARD J bought $87,400 worth of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) or 20,000 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Superior Industries Intl (NYSE:SUP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Superior Industries Intl had 6 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Barrington. FBR Capital maintained Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 128.00% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.25 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by Superior Industries International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -68.18% EPS growth.