Superior Industries International, Inc. (SUP) Touches $2.53 Low on Aug, 5; FTD Companies (FTD) Sentiment Is 0.59

FTD Companies Inc (FTD) investors sentiment increased to 0.59 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.12, from 0.47 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 17 funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 29 reduced and sold positions in FTD Companies Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 10.94 million shares, down from 12.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding FTD Companies Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 18 Increased: 6 New Position: 11.

The stock of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) reached all time low today, Aug, 5 and still has $2.40 target or 5.00% below today’s $2.53 share price. This indicates more downside for the $63.54M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $2.40 PT is reached, the company will be worth $3.18 million less. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.53. About 315,391 shares traded. Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) has declined 85.45% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SUP News: 15/03/2018 Superior Industries 4Q Loss/Shr 50c; 09/05/2018 – Superior Industries 1Q Net $10.3M; 09/05/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $52.2M, EST. $44.3M; 09/05/2018 – Superior Industries Backs 2018 Sales $1.45B-$1.50B; 21/05/2018 – Superior Industries Presenting at Conference May 23; 09/05/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC – 2018 OUTLOOK REAFFIRMED; 15/03/2018 – Superior Industries 4Q EBITDA $48.9M; 15/03/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.50; 09/05/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 7C, EST. 4C (2 EST.); 15/03/2018 – Superior Industries Sees 2018 Sales $1.45B-$1.50B

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $87,400 activity. GIROMINI RICHARD J also bought $87,400 worth of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Superior Industries Intl (NYSE:SUP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Superior Industries Intl had 6 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barrington with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold Superior Industries International, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 18.74 million shares or 6.27% less from 19.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Fincl Bank De reported 275 shares stake. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 253,862 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management invested 0% in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). Guggenheim Capital Lc has 26,425 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% or 11,300 shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 66,536 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 37,768 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ls Investment Advisors Limited reported 0% in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,423 shares. Alliancebernstein L P has invested 0% of its portfolio in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). Bancshares Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0% in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP).

Analysts await Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 128.00% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.25 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by Superior Industries International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -68.18% EPS growth.

Superior Industries International, Inc. designs, makes, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America. The company has market cap of $63.54 million. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It currently has negative earnings.

FTD Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a floral and gifting firm primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company has market cap of $. The firm operates through four divisions: Consumer, Provide Commerce, Florist, and International. It currently has negative earnings. It provides floral arrangements and plants, gifts, and related services and products to consumers, retail florists, and other retail locations and companies.

Moab Capital Partners Llc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in FTD Companies, Inc. for 1.10 million shares. Nantahala Capital Management Llc owns 3.71 million shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gmt Capital Corp has 0.01% invested in the company for 843,490 shares. The Georgia-based Advisory Services Network Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 34,568 shares.