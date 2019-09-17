Superior Industries International, Inc. (SUP) Reaches $3.61 After 3.00% Down Move; American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) Had 2 Bulls

The stock of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.48% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.61. About 631,104 shares traded or 35.59% up from the average. Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) has declined 85.45% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SUP News: 15/03/2018 – Superior Industries 4Q EBITDA $48.9M; 09/05/2018 – Superior Industries Backs 2018 Adj Ebitda $185M-$200M; 09/05/2018 – Superior Industries Backs 2018 Cash Flow From Ops $160M-$180M; 09/05/2018 – Superior Industries Backs 2018 Capex $95M; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 15/03/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES 4Q LOSS/SHR 50C, EST. EPS 33C; 15/03/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.50; 09/05/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $52.2M, EST. $44.3M; 09/05/2018 – Superior Industries 1Q Net $10.3M; 15/03/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC – SUPERIOR IS REAFFIRMING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK PROVIDED ON JANUARY 17, 2018The move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $90.71M company. It was reported on Sep, 17 by Barchart.com. We have $3.50 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SUP worth $2.72 million less.

Among 4 analysts covering American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Electric Power has $9900 highest and $78 lowest target. $90.60’s average target is -1.93% below currents $92.38 stock price. American Electric Power had 13 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) on Monday, April 8 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. On Friday, August 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. On Monday, August 12 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. See American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) latest ratings:

16/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $93.0000 New Target: $91.0000 Maintain

12/08/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy Old Target: $98.0000 New Target: $99.0000 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Ubs New Target: $94.0000 100.0000

14/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $88.0000 92.0000

16/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $87.0000 88.0000

09/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Ubs New Target: $89.0000 94.0000

03/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Wells Fargo New Target: $89.0000 93.0000

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Downgrade

Since May 22, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,610 activity. On Wednesday, May 22 GIROMINI RICHARD J bought $87,400 worth of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) or 20,000 shares. RICHSTONE ELLEN B also bought $51,210 worth of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) shares.

More notable recent Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Is Weighed Down By Its Debt Load – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Workhorse Group among consumer gainers; Dean Foods leads the losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dean Foods leads consumer gainers; Dana and Farmer Bros among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dean Foods leads consumer gainers; Ferrari and XPEL among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Superior Industries International, Inc. designs, makes, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America. The company has market cap of $90.71 million. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It currently has negative earnings.

Analysts await Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.22 earnings per share, up 24.14% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.29 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Superior Industries International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 266.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.68, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold Superior Industries International, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 16.48 million shares or 12.06% less from 18.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 0% or 465,844 shares. United Kingdom-based Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). Gsa Cap Prns Ltd Liability Partnership reported 50,119 shares. Kbc Group Nv stated it has 22,568 shares. State Street has invested 0% of its portfolio in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). Connor Clark And Lunn Inv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). New York State Teachers Retirement System invested 0% in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0% of its portfolio in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). Geode accumulated 204,862 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs accumulated 111,241 shares or 0% of the stock. Panagora Asset Inc invested in 3,142 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Lc reported 0% stake. Art Limited, a New York-based fund reported 13,318 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). Pinnacle Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) for 66,104 shares.

The stock increased 0.73% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $92.38. About 678,976 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 16/04/2018 – AEP Unit in Louisiana Settlement Supporting Wind Catcher Project; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: AEP May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 22.5 Yrs; 03/05/2018 – AEP Releases 2018 Corporate Accountability Report; 16/04/2018 – AEP: Settlement Includes SWEPCO, Louisianca PSC, Walmart; 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON ROE FOR EASTERN COMPANIES; 04/05/2018 – McCellon-Allen Retires As SWEPCO President And COO; 29/05/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Rev $4B; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt

American Electric Power Company, Inc., a public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $45.62 billion. The firm generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources. It has a 23.09 P/E ratio. It also supplies and markets electric power at wholesale to other electric utility companies, rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and other market participants.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold American Electric Power Company, Inc. shares while 265 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 355.59 million shares or 0.83% more from 352.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Fin In stated it has 604 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 19,273 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Boston Prns owns 0.12% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 1.06M shares. 19,061 are owned by Virtu Fin Ltd Liability. Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Limited Company holds 3,991 shares. Barry Advisors Lc holds 2,492 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Rothschild Asset Us Inc accumulated 671,796 shares or 0.63% of the stock. 5.32 million were accumulated by Royal Bancorporation Of Canada. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.14% stake. 6,169 were accumulated by Ancora Limited Liability Corp. Moreover, Aldebaran Financial has 0.28% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 4,545 shares. Blume Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 1,411 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Piedmont Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). South Dakota Investment Council owns 31,734 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Numerixs Inv Technologies Inc has 0.17% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 6,520 shares.