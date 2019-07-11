Superior Industries International, Inc. (SUP) Reaches $2.88 After 6.00% Down Move; Zebra Capital Management Has Lifted By $494,208 Its Packaging Amer Com Stk (PKG) Holding

The stock of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 12.99% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $2.88. About 547,409 shares traded or 25.11% up from the average. Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) has declined 69.85% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.28% the S&P500. Some Historical SUP News: 09/05/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 7C, EST. 4C (2 EST.); 21/05/2018 – Superior Industries Presenting at Conference May 23; 15/03/2018 – Superior Industries Sees 2018 EBIT $185M-EBIT $200M; 09/05/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC – 2018 OUTLOOK REAFFIRMEDThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $74.04 million company. It was reported on Jul, 11 by Barchart.com. We have $2.71 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SUP worth $4.44 million less.

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased Packaging Corp Amer Com Stk (PKG) stake by 50.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zebra Capital Management Llc acquired 4,992 shares as Packaging Corp Amer Com Stk (PKG)’s stock declined 0.73%. The Zebra Capital Management Llc holds 14,955 shares with $1.49M value, up from 9,963 last quarter. Packaging Corp Amer Com Stk now has $9.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $98.98. About 1.44M shares traded or 44.06% up from the average. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 16.87% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES `INCREMENTAL WAGE PRESSURE’ IN LABOR MARKET; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP CEO MARK KOWLZAN SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Transcontinental Inc. Acquires Multifilm Packaging Corporation, A Leader In High-end Confectionery Packaging In North America; 13/03/2018 – Packaging Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48

More notable recent Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “A Close Look At Packaging Corporation of Americaâ€™s (NYSE:PKG) 19% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Packaging of America (NYSE:PKG) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Packaging Corporation Of America (PKG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Makes Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invests Lc invested in 10,542 shares. Strs Ohio holds 1,192 shares. 2,015 are owned by Pettee. Parkside Financial Bank And Tru stated it has 56 shares. Braun Stacey Associate holds 0.59% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) or 90,003 shares. Twin Cap Mngmt Inc invested 0.03% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Cibc Markets stated it has 0.03% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). 314,900 are owned by Swiss Comml Bank. Moreover, Chevy Chase Holdings Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reported 140,938 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Huntington Bank reported 3,340 shares. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership invested 0.03% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Moreover, Enterprise Ser has 0% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 83 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 0% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Van Eck Associate invested in 0% or 2,062 shares.

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased Borgwarner Inc Com Stk (NYSE:BWA) stake by 9,602 shares to 7,127 valued at $274,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ppg Industries Inc Com Stk (NYSE:PPG) stake by 7,055 shares and now owns 3,453 shares. Cintas Corp Com Stk (NASDAQ:CTAS) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Packaging of America (NYSE:PKG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Packaging of America had 6 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by UBS. The stock of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens on Friday, April 26.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $87,400 activity. $87,400 worth of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) was bought by GIROMINI RICHARD J on Wednesday, May 22.

More notable recent Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “48 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Superior Industries: Where Is The Superiority? – Seeking Alpha” published on March 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Superior Industries International, Inc. designs, makes, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America. The company has market cap of $74.04 million. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold Superior Industries International, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 18.74 million shares or 6.27% less from 19.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0% invested in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) or 17,568 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 11,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Paloma Partners Mgmt holds 0% or 23,498 shares in its portfolio. 43,400 are held by Swiss Bancorp. Moreover, Pinnacle Ltd Com has 0% invested in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). Arizona State Retirement Systems has 35,508 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,423 shares. D E Shaw Com holds 100,826 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth invested 0% in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). Alliancebernstein L P stated it has 0% in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 212,951 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag has 0% invested in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) for 30,604 shares. Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group Incorporated has invested 0% in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP).

Among 3 analysts covering Superior Industries Intl (NYSE:SUP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Superior Industries Intl had 6 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, March 8. Barrington maintained Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) rating on Tuesday, March 5. Barrington has “Buy” rating and $15 target.

Analysts await Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 128.00% or $0.32 from last year’s $0.25 per share. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by Superior Industries International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -68.18% EPS growth.