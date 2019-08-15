Superior Industries International, Inc. (SUP) Reaches $2.40 Low on Aug, 15; Central European Media Enterprises LTD (CETV) Has 2.05 Sentiment

The stock of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) reached all time low today, Aug, 15 and still has $2.21 target or 8.00% below today’s $2.40 share price. This indicates more downside for the $60.28 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $2.21 PT is reached, the company will be worth $4.82 million less. The stock decreased 6.98% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $2.4. About 205,471 shares traded. Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) has declined 85.45% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SUP News: 09/05/2018 – Superior Industries Backs 2018 Cash Flow From Ops $160M-$180M; 09/05/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES REAFFIRMS 2018 VIEW; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 15/03/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES 4Q ADJ EBITDA $48.9M, EST. $48.7M; 09/05/2018 – Superior Industries Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 09/05/2018 – Superior Industries Backs 2018 Adj Ebitda $185M-$200M; 09/05/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC – 2018 OUTLOOK REAFFIRMED; 15/03/2018 – Superior Industries Sees 2018 EBIT $185M-EBIT $200M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Superior Industries International , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUP); 15/03/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC SUP.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.45 BLN TO $1.5 BLN

Central European Media Enterprises LTD (CETV) investors sentiment increased to 2.05 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.02, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 45 institutional investors increased or opened new stock positions, while 22 reduced and sold positions in Central European Media Enterprises LTD. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 24.45 million shares, down from 28.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Central European Media Enterprises LTD in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 18 Increased: 25 New Position: 20.

More notable recent Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Central European Media Enterprises (NASDAQ:CETV) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Central European Media Enterprises Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:CETV) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Monday – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:CETV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Central European Media Enterprises (CETV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Discovery isn’t interested in CETV – report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

The stock increased 0.66% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.56. About 48,389 shares traded. Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. (CETV) has risen 22.08% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.08% the S&P500. Some Historical CETV News: 27/04/2018 – Czech Republic – Factors To Watch on April 27; 15/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reading International, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort; 26/04/2018 – CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES LTD CETV.O SAYS NEW PRICING GRIDS WITH SIGNIFICANTLY DECREASED ALL-IN RATES; 26/04/2018 – CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES LTD CETV.O QTRLY INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS PER SHARE $0.01; 26/04/2018 – CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES LTD CETV.O SAYS MATURITY DATE OF EXISTING EUR 469 MLN TERM LOAN EXTENDED TO APRIL 2023, FIVE YEARS FROM TODAY; 26/04/2018 – CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES – AGREED WITH TIME WARNER TO REDUCE FEES PAYABLE AS CREDIT GUARANTOR OF CO’S CURRENTLY OUTSTANDING SENIOR TERM CREDIT FACILITIES; 26/04/2018 – Central European Media 1Q Rev $139.2M; 26/04/2018 – CENTRAL EUROPEAN MEDIA ENTERPRISES LTD- QTRLY OIBDA INCREASED 45% AT ACTUAL RATES AND 26% AT CONSTANT RATES TO US$ 30.7 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Central European Media Enterprises Announces New Financing Transaction to Reduce Average Borrowing Cost and Improve Maturity Profile of Its Senior Debt; 26/04/2018 – BROADCASTER CME SAYS CASH PAID FOR INTEREST AND GUARANTEE FEES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE AROUND US$ 35 MILLION

Globeflex Capital L P holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. for 224,798 shares. Indexiq Advisors Llc owns 324,138 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, S. Muoio & Co. Llc has 0.04% invested in the company for 10,965 shares. The Connecticut-based Tudor Investment Corp Et Al has invested 0.03% in the stock. Jump Trading Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 15,300 shares.

Central European Media Enterprises Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment firm in Central and Eastern Europe. The company has market cap of $1.12 billion. The firm operates in six divisions: Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Romania, the Slovak Republic, and Slovenia. It has a 9.7 P/E ratio. It broadcasts a total of 36 television channels, including general entertainment and other channels.

Superior Industries International, Inc. designs, makes, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America. The company has market cap of $60.28 million. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It currently has negative earnings.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $87,400 activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $87,400 was bought by GIROMINI RICHARD J.

Among 2 analysts covering Superior Industries Int`l (NYSE:SUP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Superior Industries Int`l has $15 highest and $11 lowest target. $13’s average target is 441.67% above currents $2.4 stock price. Superior Industries Int`l had 5 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Barrington. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 8 report.