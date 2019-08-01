Superior Industries International, Inc. (SUP) EPS Estimated At $-0.07; Callaway Golf Co Has 1 Sentiment

Analysts expect Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) to report $-0.07 EPS on August, 8 before the open.They anticipate $0.32 EPS change or 128.00% from last quarter’s $0.25 EPS. After having $-0.22 EPS previously, Superior Industries International, Inc.’s analysts see -68.18% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.56. About 148,975 shares traded. Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) has declined 85.45% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SUP News: 09/05/2018 – Superior Industries Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 15/03/2018 – Superior Industries Sees 2018 Sales $1.45B-$1.50B; 09/05/2018 – Superior Industries 1Q EPS 7c; 09/05/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC – 2018 OUTLOOK REAFFIRMED; 09/05/2018 – Superior Industries Backs 2018 Sales $1.45B-$1.50B; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 22/04/2018 – DJ Superior Industries International , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUP); 09/05/2018 – Superior Industries 1Q Net $10.3M; 09/05/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $52.2M, EST. $44.3M; 15/03/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES 4Q ADJ EBITDA $48.9M, EST. $48.7M

Callaway Golf Co (ELY) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.04, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 106 investment professionals increased or started new stock positions, while 106 decreased and sold stakes in Callaway Golf Co. The investment professionals in our database now own: 78.56 million shares, down from 83.68 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Callaway Golf Co in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 39 Reduced: 67 Increased: 73 New Position: 33.

More notable recent Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “New 52-Week Lows for Tuesday Morning – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “48 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Superior Industries to Release Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $87,400 activity. GIROMINI RICHARD J bought $87,400 worth of stock.

Superior Industries International, Inc. designs, makes, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America. The company has market cap of $64.29 million. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold Superior Industries International, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 18.74 million shares or 6.27% less from 19.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management Inc accumulated 0% or 218,365 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) for 33,125 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) for 42,400 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 68,633 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al accumulated 874,601 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). Guggenheim Limited Liability invested in 26,425 shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Grp holds 0% of its portfolio in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) for 1,021 shares. 1,600 were accumulated by Group One Trading Lp. The California-based Charles Schwab Inv Management has invested 0% in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 11,858 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gsa Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.04% in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 18,463 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management holds 23,498 shares. Teton Advisors holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) for 449,067 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Superior Industries Intl (NYSE:SUP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Superior Industries Intl had 6 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barrington maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. The stock of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by FBR Capital.

Analysts await Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 60.32% or $0.38 from last year’s $0.63 per share. ELY’s profit will be $23.51M for 18.34 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Callaway Golf Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.32% negative EPS growth.

D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd holds 5.82% of its portfolio in Callaway Golf Company for 500,000 shares. Daruma Capital Management Llc owns 1.56 million shares or 2.83% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Profit Investment Management Llc has 2.04% invested in the company for 167,490 shares. The California-based Bernzott Capital Advisors has invested 1.96% in the stock. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 287,180 shares.

More notable recent Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 134% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Callaway Golf Company Declares Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Callaway Golf Company to Broadcast Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) Have A Particularly Volatile Share Price? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Callaway Golf Company’s (NYSE:ELY) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

The stock increased 0.27% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.34. About 1.15M shares traded. Callaway Golf Company (ELY) has declined 4.23% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ELY News: 15/05/2018 – Pioneer Investment Management Buys 1.1% of Callaway Golf; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q EPS 65C, EST. 51C; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company Announces Record Net Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018 And Significantly Increases Full Year Financial Guidance; 27/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf 1Q EPS 65c; 07/05/2018 – TITOMIC LTD TTT.AX – ENTERED COLLABORATIVE AGREEMENT WITH CALLAWAY GOLF COMPANY; AGREEMENT FOR TITOMIC’S TO DEVELOP NOVEL PRODUCTS; 26/04/2018 – Callaway Golf Company Announces Record Net Sales And Earnings For The First Quarter Of 2018 And Significantly Increases Full Ye; 27/04/2018 – CORRECT: CALLAWAY GOLF 1Q ADJ EPS REPORTED IN ERROR; 26/04/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO ELY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.71, REV VIEW $1.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – CALLAWAY GOLF CO – BOARD HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.01 PER SHARE

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $402,130 activity.