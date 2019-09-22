Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP) and Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Superior Industries International Inc. (NYSE:SUP) and Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Auto Parts and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Industries International Inc. 4 0.06 N/A -0.25 0.00 Tenneco Inc. 15 0.07 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Superior Industries International Inc. and Tenneco Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Superior Industries International Inc. and Tenneco Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Industries International Inc. 0.00% -0.1% 0% Tenneco Inc. 0.00% -10% -1.3%

Risk & Volatility

Superior Industries International Inc. is 87.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.87 beta. Tenneco Inc. on the other hand, has 2.34 beta which makes it 134.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Superior Industries International Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Tenneco Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. Superior Industries International Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Tenneco Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Superior Industries International Inc. and Tenneco Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Industries International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tenneco Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Tenneco Inc.’s potential downside is -7.34% and its average target price is $12.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Superior Industries International Inc. and Tenneco Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 83.3% and 94.5% respectively. Superior Industries International Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.6%. Competitively, 1.3% are Tenneco Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Superior Industries International Inc. -9.54% -26.65% -46.78% -50.1% -85.45% -46.78% Tenneco Inc. -6.61% -17.67% -57.5% -73.84% -80.22% -67%

For the past year Superior Industries International Inc. has stronger performance than Tenneco Inc.

Summary

Superior Industries International Inc. beats Tenneco Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR)systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters (SDPF) systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units. It also provides ride performance products and systems, such as shock absorbers; struts; vibration control components; kinetic suspension technology systems, dual-mode suspension solutions, semi-active and active suspension systems, and kinetic H2/CVSA continuously variable semi active suspension systems; and other ride performance products comprising load assist products, springs, steering stabilizers, adjustable suspension systems, suspension kits, and modular assemblies. The company sells its products to original equipment vehicle designers and manufacturers, repair and replacement markets, and aftermarket under the Monroe, Kinetic, Fric-Rot, Gas-Matic, Sensa-Trac, OESpectrum, Quick-Strut, Walker, Fonos, XNOx, Mega-Flow, Quiet-Flow, Tru-Fit, DynoMax, Thrush, Rancho, Clevite Elastomers, and Axios brand names. The company was formerly known as Tenneco Automotive Inc. and changed its name to Tenneco Inc. in 2005. Tenneco Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.