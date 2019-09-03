Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Superior Industries International Inc. (NYSE:SUP) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Auto Parts companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.3% of Superior Industries International Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.02% of all Auto Parts’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Superior Industries International Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.53% of all Auto Parts companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Superior Industries International Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Industries International Inc. 0.00% -0.10% 0.00% Industry Average 91.51% 42.08% 9.32%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Superior Industries International Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Industries International Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 215.38M 235.36M 16.35

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Superior Industries International Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Industries International Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.92 1.63 2.49

$13 is the average target price of Superior Industries International Inc., with a potential upside of 403.88%. As a group, Auto Parts companies have a potential upside of 47.56%. With higher probable upside potential for Superior Industries International Inc.’s peers, equities research analysts think Superior Industries International Inc. is less favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Superior Industries International Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Superior Industries International Inc. -9.54% -26.65% -46.78% -50.1% -85.45% -46.78% Industry Average 5.39% 14.55% 40.20% 50.39% 47.24% 56.42%

For the past year Superior Industries International Inc. has -46.78% weaker performance while Superior Industries International Inc.’s peers have 56.42% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Superior Industries International Inc. are 2 and 1.1. Competitively, Superior Industries International Inc.’s rivals have 1.86 and 1.22 for Current and Quick Ratio. Superior Industries International Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Superior Industries International Inc.’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Superior Industries International Inc. is 87.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.87. Competitively, Superior Industries International Inc.’s peers’ beta is 1.46 which is 46.21% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Superior Industries International Inc. does not pay a dividend.