Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP) and Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Superior Industries International Inc. (NYSE:SUP) and Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Auto Parts industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Industries International Inc. 4 0.04 N/A -0.25 0.00 Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. 46 1.93 N/A 3.83 12.01

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Superior Industries International Inc. and Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Industries International Inc. 0.00% -0.1% 0% Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. 0.00% 97.4% 15.3%

Volatility & Risk

Superior Industries International Inc. is 87.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.87. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 1.4 beta which makes it 40.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Superior Industries International Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Superior Industries International Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Superior Industries International Inc. and Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Industries International Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Superior Industries International Inc. has a consensus target price of $13, and a 424.19% upside potential. Meanwhile, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc.’s average target price is $52.25, while its potential upside is 18.67%. Based on the results given earlier, Superior Industries International Inc. is looking more favorable than Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 83.3% of Superior Industries International Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 91.1% of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of Superior Industries International Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Superior Industries International Inc. -9.54% -26.65% -46.78% -50.1% -85.45% -46.78% Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. -2.63% -1.63% -1.98% -5.88% 9.88% 4.65%

For the past year Superior Industries International Inc. has -46.78% weaker performance while Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. has 4.65% stronger performance.

Summary

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. beats Superior Industries International Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles. It offers 13 transmission product lines with approximately 100 product models for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles. The company markets its transmissions under Allison Transmission brand name; and remanufactured transmissions under ReTran brand name. It also sells branded replacement parts, support equipment, and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its transmissions, as well as defense kits, engineering services, and extended transmission coverage services to various original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and the U.S. government. The company serves customers through an independent network of approximately 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. The company was formerly known as Clutch Holdings, Inc. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.