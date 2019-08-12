Superior Inds Intl (SUP) Holder Vanguard Group Increased Its Position by $2.06 Million as Valuation Declined; Makaira Partners Lowered Position in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) as Market Value Rose

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Superior Inds Intl Inc (SUP) by 45.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 515,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 46.78% . The institutional investor held 1.64 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.80M, up from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Superior Inds Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.17% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $2.75. About 307,451 shares traded. Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) has declined 85.45% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SUP News: 15/03/2018 – Superior Industries Sees 2018 EBIT $185M-EBIT $200M; 09/05/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC – 2018 OUTLOOK REAFFIRMED; 15/03/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC – SUPERIOR IS REAFFIRMING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK PROVIDED ON JANUARY 17, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Zebra Technologies, Deluxe, Veeco Instruments, Wingstop, Superior Industries Internatio; 22/05/2018 – Superior Industries Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Superior Industries 1Q EPS 7c; 15/03/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES 4Q ADJ EBITDA $48.9M, EST. $48.7M; 15/03/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC SUP.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.45 BLN TO $1.5 BLN; 09/05/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $52.2M, EST. $44.3M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Superior Industries International , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUP)

Makaira Partners Llc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA) by 2.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Makaira Partners Llc sold 14,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The hedge fund held 689,535 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144.48 million, down from 704,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Makaira Partners Llc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $205.61. About 301,889 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 23/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of its Seventh Al Imaging Algorithm – Mammography Lesion Detection; 08/05/2018 – Zebra 1Q Adj EPS $2.56; 21/04/2018 – DJ Zebra Technologies Corporation Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZBRA); 11/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies Unveils Elegantly Engineered Card Printing Solution Designed to `Fit Everywhere’; 15/05/2018 – Select Equity Adds Zebra Tech, Exits Signet, Cuts Dentsply: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 05/03/2018 Zebra Medical Vision Announces CE Approval of Its Newest AI Imaging Algorithm – Automatic Identification of Brain Bleeds; 24/05/2018 – Zebra Tech Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 18/04/2018 – Mobile Heartbeat Achieves Zebra Technologies Validation

Vanguard Group Inc, which manages about $2549.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Surgery Partners Inc by 68,921 shares to 1.55 million shares, valued at $17.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 5,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.85M shares, and cut its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $87,400 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold SUP shares while 26 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 18.74 million shares or 6.27% less from 19.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Lc owns 14,745 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). Engineers Gate Manager L P, a New York-based fund reported 79,173 shares. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 37,768 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Lc reported 0% stake. Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 30,081 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 32,491 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 16,618 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). 915 are owned by Gradient Limited Liability Company. Gamco Et Al reported 0.03% stake. Morgan Stanley reported 212,951 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 5,291 shares in its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0% or 15,629 shares. Ameriprise invested in 0% or 422,196 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gideon Cap Inc stated it has 0.19% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). 5.60M are owned by Vanguard Gp Inc. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com reported 0.27% stake. Ghp Investment Inc has 10,900 shares. Oppenheimer has 0.08% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Lmr Prns Llp reported 21,387 shares. 1,907 are held by Private Company Na. Raymond James Services Advisors stated it has 1,508 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 9,490 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 158,733 are held by Retail Bank Of America De. Argent Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.05% or 6,552 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset has 0.07% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Lord Abbett And Comm Ltd Llc accumulated 172,198 shares. Capital Intl holds 0% or 55,000 shares. Raymond James And Assocs holds 0.02% or 54,446 shares in its portfolio.