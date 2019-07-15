Superior Group of Companies Inc. (SGC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Both Superior Group of Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) and Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) are Textile – Apparel Clothing companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Group of Companies Inc. 17 0.70 N/A 1.09 15.21 Lululemon Athletica Inc. 161 7.22 N/A 3.68 46.97

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Superior Group of Companies Inc. and Lululemon Athletica Inc. Lululemon Athletica Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Superior Group of Companies Inc. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Superior Group of Companies Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Lululemon Athletica Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Group of Companies Inc. 0.00% 11.3% 5% Lululemon Athletica Inc. 0.00% 33.3% 24.3%

Risk and Volatility

Superior Group of Companies Inc. is 118.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.18. Competitively, Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s beta is 0.57 which is 43.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Superior Group of Companies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.5 and 2.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Lululemon Athletica Inc. are 2.9 and 2 respectively. Superior Group of Companies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Lululemon Athletica Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Superior Group of Companies Inc. and Lululemon Athletica Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Group of Companies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Lululemon Athletica Inc. 0 5 10 2.67

The consensus price target of Superior Group of Companies Inc. is $26, with potential upside of 54.95%. On the other hand, Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s potential downside is -1.22% and its consensus price target is $187.2. Based on the data shown earlier, Superior Group of Companies Inc. is looking more favorable than Lululemon Athletica Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 40.3% of Superior Group of Companies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 88.4% of Lululemon Athletica Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Superior Group of Companies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 9.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Superior Group of Companies Inc. 3.74% -6.41% -7.56% -11.72% -28.58% -5.72% Lululemon Athletica Inc. -1.31% 0.51% 11.34% 25.68% 75.12% 42.16%

For the past year Superior Group of Companies Inc. has -5.72% weaker performance while Lululemon Athletica Inc. has 42.16% stronger performance.

Summary

Lululemon Athletica Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors Superior Group of Companies Inc.

lululemon athletica inc., an athletic apparel company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga and running; other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth. It also provides fitness-related accessories, including bags, socks, underwear, yoga mats, and water bottles. The company sells its products through a chain of company-operated stores; outlets and warehouse sales; a network of wholesale accounts, such as yoga studios, health clubs, and fitness centers; license and supply arrangements; and showrooms, as well as directly to consumer through lululemon.com and ivivva.com e-commerce sites. As of January 29, 2017, it operated 406 company-operated stores under the lululemon and ivivva brands in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Germany, Puerto Rico, and Switzerland. lululemon athletica inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.