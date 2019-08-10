Superior Group of Companies Inc. (SGC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Both Superior Group of Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) and Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) compete on a level playing field in the Textile – Apparel Clothing industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Group of Companies Inc. 17 0.58 N/A 1.09 15.56 Levi Strauss & Co. 21 1.19 N/A 1.01 18.82

In table 1 we can see Superior Group of Companies Inc. and Levi Strauss & Co.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Levi Strauss & Co. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Superior Group of Companies Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Superior Group of Companies Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Superior Group of Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) and Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Group of Companies Inc. 0.00% 11.3% 5% Levi Strauss & Co. 0.00% 38.8% 11%

Liquidity

Superior Group of Companies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.5 and 2.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Levi Strauss & Co. are 2.4 and 1.5 respectively. Superior Group of Companies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Levi Strauss & Co.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Inc. and Levi Strauss & Co. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Group of Companies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Levi Strauss & Co. 1 1 3 2.60

The average target price of Superior Group of Companies Inc. is $26, with potential upside of 83.49%. Meanwhile, Levi Strauss & Co.’s average target price is $25, while its potential upside is 44.26%. The information presented earlier suggests that Superior Group of Companies Inc. looks more robust than Levi Strauss & Co. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Superior Group of Companies Inc. and Levi Strauss & Co. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 38.6% and 78.4%. Insiders held roughly 10.6% of Superior Group of Companies Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 3.7% are Levi Strauss & Co.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Superior Group of Companies Inc. 4.03% -1.9% 3.65% -3.84% -16.65% -3.57% Levi Strauss & Co. -0.94% -10.31% -15.78% 0% 0% -14.95%

For the past year Superior Group of Companies Inc. has stronger performance than Levi Strauss & Co.

Summary

Levi Strauss & Co. beats Superior Group of Companies Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.