Superior Group of Companies Inc. (SGC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Both Superior Group of Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) and Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) compete on a level playing field in the Textile – Apparel Clothing industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Superior Group of Companies Inc.
|17
|0.58
|N/A
|1.09
|15.56
|Levi Strauss & Co.
|21
|1.19
|N/A
|1.01
|18.82
In table 1 we can see Superior Group of Companies Inc. and Levi Strauss & Co.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Levi Strauss & Co. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Superior Group of Companies Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Superior Group of Companies Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Superior Group of Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) and Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Superior Group of Companies Inc.
|0.00%
|11.3%
|5%
|Levi Strauss & Co.
|0.00%
|38.8%
|11%
Liquidity
Superior Group of Companies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.5 and 2.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Levi Strauss & Co. are 2.4 and 1.5 respectively. Superior Group of Companies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Levi Strauss & Co.
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Inc. and Levi Strauss & Co. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Superior Group of Companies Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Levi Strauss & Co.
|1
|1
|3
|2.60
The average target price of Superior Group of Companies Inc. is $26, with potential upside of 83.49%. Meanwhile, Levi Strauss & Co.’s average target price is $25, while its potential upside is 44.26%. The information presented earlier suggests that Superior Group of Companies Inc. looks more robust than Levi Strauss & Co. as far as analyst belief.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Superior Group of Companies Inc. and Levi Strauss & Co. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 38.6% and 78.4%. Insiders held roughly 10.6% of Superior Group of Companies Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 3.7% are Levi Strauss & Co.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Superior Group of Companies Inc.
|4.03%
|-1.9%
|3.65%
|-3.84%
|-16.65%
|-3.57%
|Levi Strauss & Co.
|-0.94%
|-10.31%
|-15.78%
|0%
|0%
|-14.95%
For the past year Superior Group of Companies Inc. has stronger performance than Levi Strauss & Co.
Summary
Levi Strauss & Co. beats Superior Group of Companies Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.
