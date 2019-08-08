Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) Reaches $14.58 52 Week Low; Massachusetts Financial Services Company Has Boosted Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) Holding

The stock of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) hit a new 52-week low and has $13.27 target or 9.00% below today’s $14.58 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $222.43 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. If the $13.27 price target is reached, the company will be worth $20.02 million less. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $14.58. About 12,300 shares traded. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) has declined 16.65% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical SGC News: 03/05/2018 – Superior Uniform Sees Deal Accretive to EPS and Other Operating Results in 2018; 03/05/2018 – SUPERIOR UNIFORM TO BUY CID RESOURCES FOR $88.4M; 10/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A, Superior Uniform Group, Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Tele; 19/04/2018 – DJ Superior Uniform Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGC); 03/05/2018 – Superior Uniform Group Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Superior Uniform 1Q EPS 16c; 03/05/2018 – SUPERIOR UNIFORM GROUP INC – EXISTING LENDER PROVIDED AN ADDITIONAL TERM LOAN IN PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $85 MLN; 03/05/2018 – SUPERIOR UNIFORM GROUP INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EPS AND OTHER OPERATING RESULTS IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Superior Uniform to Acquire CID for $88.4M; 03/05/2018 – Superior Uniform Group renamed Superior Group of Companies

Massachusetts Financial Services Company increased Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) stake by 6.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Massachusetts Financial Services Company acquired 50,793 shares as Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN)’s stock declined 1.98%. The Massachusetts Financial Services Company holds 797,821 shares with $35.84M value, up from 747,028 last quarter. Allison Transmission Hldgs I now has $5.49B valuation. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $44.22. About 927,929 shares traded or 2.84% up from the average. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 01/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Volume Surges More Than 12 Times Average; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 10th Consecutive Gain; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION – UNIT INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH CASH ON HAND, TO REPAY $400 MLN OF TERM B-3 LOAN, AMONG OTHERS; 05/03/2018 – lnfosys Selected by Allison Transmission to Provide Next-Generation Infrastructure Management Services; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission 1Q EPS $1.08; 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC – AMENDMENT REFINANCED APPROXIMATELY $1,176 MLN OF TERM LOAN DEBT DUE SEPTEMBER 23, 2022; 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission 1Q Net $151M; 26/04/2018 – IC Bus chooses Allison Transmission for its alternative fuel-powered CE Series school buses; 30/04/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +10% TO +14%; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion system paired with Cummins engines

Investors sentiment increased to 2.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 1.58 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold Superior Group of Companies, Inc. shares while 11 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 5.18 million shares or 0.35% more from 5.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of America Corporation De has 4,162 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup reported 2,450 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn owns 163,725 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 10,200 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0% or 11,884 shares. Charles Schwab Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 74,341 shares. Bessemer Grp stated it has 15,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Mgmt owns 58,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 1,498 were accumulated by Legal & General Public Limited Com. Ancora Ltd has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC). Opus Limited Liability Corporation invested in 39,070 shares. Perritt Mgmt Inc owns 64,491 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc reported 0% stake. 331 are held by Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can.

More notable recent Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Superior Group of Companies Aligns Identity Uniform Divisions – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Superior Group of Companies to Present at 8th Annual Intellisight Investor Conference – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Superior Uniform (SGC) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Validea Benjamin Graham Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 8/8/2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Superior Uniform Group, Inc. manufactures and sells various apparel and accessories in the United States. The company has market cap of $222.43 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Uniforms and Related Products, and Remote Staffing Solutions. It has a 13.98 P/E ratio. The Uniforms and Related Products segment makes and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for the personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels, commercial buildings, residential buildings, and food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold ALSN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 113.91 million shares or 3.38% less from 117.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 0% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 2,358 shares. Cibc World Markets Corporation holds 0.16% or 432,993 shares in its portfolio. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv has 21,360 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Prelude Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 4,847 shares. Franklin Resources invested in 14,983 shares or 0% of the stock. Group One Trading Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.02% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al reported 127,934 shares stake. Northern holds 0.01% or 641,594 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 22,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Menta Cap Llc, California-based fund reported 27,198 shares. Susquehanna Intll Gru Llp owns 0% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 8,069 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0% or 7,482 shares. Mrj Cap Inc reported 13,300 shares.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $229,995 activity. Bohley G Frederick also bought $229,995 worth of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) on Friday, April 26.

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased New Jersey Res (NYSE:NJR) stake by 55,059 shares to 403,897 valued at $20.11M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) stake by 5.52M shares and now owns 208,345 shares. Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $53 target in Monday, February 25 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Mizuho. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Wednesday, February 27. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $48 target.