Superior Group of Companies Inc. (SGC) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are contrasting Superior Group of Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Textile – Apparel Clothing companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.6% of Superior Group of Companies Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.64% of all Textile – Apparel Clothing’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of Superior Group of Companies Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.37% of all Textile – Apparel Clothing companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Superior Group of Companies Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Group of Companies Inc. 0.00% 11.30% 5.00% Industry Average 1.43% 18.53% 8.19%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Superior Group of Companies Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Group of Companies Inc. N/A 17 15.56 Industry Average 57.37M 4.01B 88.49

Superior Group of Companies Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Superior Group of Companies Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Superior Group of Companies Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Group of Companies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.56 3.30 2.59

$26 is the consensus target price of Superior Group of Companies Inc., with a potential upside of 69.16%. The potential upside of the competitors is 96.05%. Given Superior Group of Companies Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Superior Group of Companies Inc. is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Superior Group of Companies Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Superior Group of Companies Inc. 4.03% -1.9% 3.65% -3.84% -16.65% -3.57% Industry Average 4.44% 10.12% 17.85% 24.40% 23.34% 30.53%

For the past year Superior Group of Companies Inc. had bearish trend while Superior Group of Companies Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Superior Group of Companies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, Superior Group of Companies Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.52 and has 1.46 Quick Ratio. Superior Group of Companies Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Superior Group of Companies Inc.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

Superior Group of Companies Inc. has a beta of -0.01 and its 101.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Superior Group of Companies Inc.’s competitors have beta of 0.87 which is 13.32% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Superior Group of Companies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Superior Group of Companies Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 indicators compared to the company itself.