Superior Group of Companies Inc. (SGC) and Carter’s Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Contrasting side by side

Superior Group of Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) and Carter’s Inc. (NYSE:CRI), both competing one another are Textile – Apparel Clothing companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Group of Companies Inc. 17 0.75 N/A 1.09 15.21 Carter’s Inc. 92 1.25 N/A 5.90 15.55

In table 1 we can see Superior Group of Companies Inc. and Carter’s Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Carter’s Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Superior Group of Companies Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Superior Group of Companies Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Group of Companies Inc. 0.00% 11.3% 5% Carter’s Inc. 0.00% 32.6% 12.1%

Volatility and Risk

A -0.18 beta means Superior Group of Companies Inc.’s volatility is 118.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Carter’s Inc. has beta of 0.64 which is 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Superior Group of Companies Inc. are 3.5 and 2.3 respectively. Its competitor Carter’s Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Superior Group of Companies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Carter’s Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Superior Group of Companies Inc. and Carter’s Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Group of Companies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Carter’s Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

The upside potential is 46.48% for Superior Group of Companies Inc. with average target price of $26. Competitively the average target price of Carter’s Inc. is $110, which is potential 15.75% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Superior Group of Companies Inc. seems more appealing than Carter’s Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Superior Group of Companies Inc. and Carter’s Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 40.3% and 0% respectively. Insiders held 9.3% of Superior Group of Companies Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Carter’s Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Superior Group of Companies Inc. 3.74% -6.41% -7.56% -11.72% -28.58% -5.72% Carter’s Inc. -8.13% -12.65% 3.31% -1.82% -14.23% 12.48%

For the past year Superior Group of Companies Inc. had bearish trend while Carter’s Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Carter’s Inc. beats Superior Group of Companies Inc.

CarterÂ’s, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the CarterÂ’s, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, OshKosh, and other brands. The company operates through five segments: CarterÂ’s Retail, CarterÂ’s Wholesale, OshKosh Retail, OshKosh Wholesale, and International. Its CarterÂ’s products include baby products, such as bodysuits, pants, dresses, multi-piece sets, blankets, layette essentials, bibs, and booties; play clothes products comprising knit and woven cotton apparel; sleepwear products consisting of pajamas in cotton, fleece, and ploy-jersey; and other products, including bedding, outerwear, swimwear, footwear, socks, diaper bags, gift sets, toys, and hair accessories. The companyÂ’s OshKosh brand products comprise playclothes products that include denim, overalls, T-shirts, fleece, and other playclothes for sizes newborn to 14. It also offers baby, sleepwear, outerwear, shoes, hosiery, and accessories under the OshKosh brand. The company distributes its products through department stores, chain and specialty stores, and discount retailers, as well as company-operated stores and Websites. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 495 CarterÂ’s and 138 OshKosh stand-alone stores in the United States; 159 side-by-side and co-branded stores in the United States; and 164 co-branded stores in Canada. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.