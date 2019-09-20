Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC) Analysts See $0.25 EPS; BOSIDENG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD (BSDGF) Shorts Raised By 53.68%

Analysts expect Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) to report $0.25 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 35.90% from last quarter’s $0.39 EPS. SGC’s profit would be $3.81M giving it 16.21 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $0.18 EPS previously, Superior Group of Companies, Inc.’s analysts see 38.89% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.21. About 23,262 shares traded. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) has declined 16.65% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical SGC News: 03/05/2018 – Superior Uniform to Acquire CID for $88.4M; 03/05/2018 – SUPERIOR UNIFORM GROUP INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO EPS AND OTHER OPERATING RESULTS IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – Superior Uniform Group® Announces Acquisition of CID Resources®; 03/05/2018 – SUPERIOR UNIFORM GROUP INC – EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED FROM $35 MLN TO $75 MLN; 03/05/2018 – SUPERIOR UNIFORM TO BUY CID RESOURCES FOR $88.4M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Superior Uniform Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SGC); 03/05/2018 – Superior Uniform Group Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Superior Uniform 1Q EPS 16c; 02/04/2018 Superior Uniform: Superior Uniform Group® Receives Top Honors at NAUMD Image of the Year Awards – 04/02/2018 – 08:25; 10/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A, Superior Uniform Group, Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Tele

BOSIDENG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD (OTCMKTS:BSDGF) had an increase of 53.68% in short interest. BSDGF’s SI was 9.04M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 53.68% from 5.88M shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 45188 days are for BOSIDENG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD (OTCMKTS:BSDGF)’s short sellers to cover BSDGF’s short positions. It closed at $0.3661 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.16, from 2.46 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold Superior Group of Companies, Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 5.20 million shares or 0.48% more from 5.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Retail Bank De invested 0% in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC). Blackrock Incorporated has 615,151 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 62,352 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) for 2,781 shares. Menta Cap Limited Com holds 0.2% or 27,397 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corporation invested in 104,364 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated invested 0% in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC). Invesco holds 0% of its portfolio in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) for 13,600 shares. 144,810 are owned by North Star. 14,189 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. 5,732 are held by Pnc Financial Services Grp. Morgan Stanley invested in 14,842 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) for 16,396 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0% in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) or 6,941 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc Inc owns 417,797 shares.

Superior Uniform Group, Inc. manufactures and sells various apparel and accessories in the United States. The company has market cap of $247.30 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Uniforms and Related Products, and Remote Staffing Solutions. It has a 15.54 P/E ratio. The Uniforms and Related Products segment makes and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for the personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels, commercial buildings, residential buildings, and food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

More notable recent Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Be Sure To Check Out Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Need To Know: Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Superior Group Could Have Superior Returns – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Superior Uniform (SGC) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $64,635 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by BENSTOCK MICHAEL, worth $64,635.

Another recent and important Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Bosideng: A Hidden Gem Alternative To Moncler – Seeking Alpha” on January 23, 2014.