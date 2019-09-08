Superior Energy Svcs (SPN) Shareholder Fine Capital Partners LP Lowered Stake by $1.75 Million; Community Finl Md (TCFC) Shareholder Seidman Lawrence B Trimmed Its Position by $1.71 Million

Seidman Lawrence B decreased its stake in Community Finl Corp Md (TCFC) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B sold 61,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 18,079 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, down from 79,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Community Finl Corp Md for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $170.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.45. About 2,100 shares traded. The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) has declined 5.22% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TCFC News: 02/05/2018 – The Community Financial Corporation Reports Operating Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Community Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCFC); 09/05/2018 – Community Bank of the Chesapeake is Casual for a Cause; 09/05/2018 – TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 1.50 RUPEES PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Community Financial 1Q EPS 22c; 09/05/2018 – INDIA’S TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 11.3 MLN RUPEES VS LOSS 98.6 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 09/05/2018 – TCFC FINANCE LTD TCFC.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 159.4 MLN RUPEES VS 74.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 15/03/2018 Porter Keadle Moore Offers Innovative Solution for Community Financial Institutions to Manage Information Security Functions and Compliance; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tcfc Finance for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Tcfc Finance for Jan 01 to Mar 31

Fine Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (SPN) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp sold 438,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.16% . The hedge fund held 4.13M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.27M, down from 4.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Superior Energy Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.46 million market cap company. The stock increased 12.59% or $0.0396 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3542. About 12.55 million shares traded or 206.90% up from the average. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 90.76% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 29/03/2018 SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES REPORTS 2018 1Q EARNINGS RELEASE & CAL; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q REV. $482.3M, EST. $492.7M; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 34C, EST. LOSS/SHR 34C; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES GETS EXTENSION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss $59.7M; 23/05/2018 – Superior Energy Services Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 29/03/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Adient, Exits Superior Energy; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 6.9% Position in Superior Energy; 23/04/2018 – DJ Superior Energy Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPN); 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY $500.0M EXCHANGE OFFER EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold TCFC shares while 11 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 1.53 million shares or 10.70% less from 1.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Management Incorporated holds 10,776 shares. Legal & General Group Public invested in 0% or 789 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0% of its portfolio in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. Intll Grp Inc stated it has 3,089 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bessemer Gp Incorporated owns 3,100 shares. Ameritas Inc accumulated 347 shares or 0% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 6,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% stake. Vanguard Gp has 0% invested in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) for 215,579 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 0% invested in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). Bancshares Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC). Alliancebernstein LP has 61,858 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northern Tru Corporation owns 0% invested in The Community Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCFC) for 49,353 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 16,340 shares.

Seidman Lawrence B, which manages about $122.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Columbia Finl Inc by 52,500 shares to 542,700 shares, valued at $8.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bankwell Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 126,112 shares in the quarter, for a total of 698,157 shares, and has risen its stake in Malvern Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MLVF).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $3,030 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold SPN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 149.72 million shares or 3.88% less from 155.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested in 0% or 4,725 shares. Paloma Prns Mgmt Com holds 19,207 shares. Geode Capital Management Lc invested in 1.84M shares or 0% of the stock. Advisory Networks Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com owns 114,837 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd reported 138,827 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) for 346,818 shares. Assetmark owns 203 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 1.25M shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 1,395 shares. Secor Cap Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.19% or 194,648 shares in its portfolio. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital has invested 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Brinker Capital holds 0.01% or 45,881 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt holds 400,000 shares. Bbva Compass Natl Bank owns 12,011 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 42.86% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.29 actual EPS reported by Superior Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% EPS growth.