Superior Energy Svcs (SPN) Shareholder Fine Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.75 Million as Stock Declined; Wisconsin Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Exact Sciences (EXAS) by $1.26 Million

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 34.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc sold 14,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 27,125 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, down from 41,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $116.96. About 1.12M shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500.

Fine Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (SPN) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp sold 438,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.16% . The hedge fund held 4.13 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.27 million, down from 4.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Superior Energy Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.58M market cap company. The stock decreased 10.47% or $0.0497 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4252. About 1.66 million shares traded. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 90.76% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 29/03/2018 SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES REPORTS 2018 1Q EARNINGS RELEASE & CAL; 23/05/2018 – Superior Energy Services Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q REV. $482.3M, EST. $492.7M; 11/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES GETS EXTENSION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR; 18/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 34C, EST. LOSS/SHR 34C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Superior Energy Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPN); 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 6.9% Position in Superior Energy; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY $500.0M EXCHANGE OFFER EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold SPN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 149.72 million shares or 3.88% less from 155.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorp Of New York Mellon Corp, New York-based fund reported 1.94 million shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd reported 0% stake. Hotchkis Wiley Capital Mngmt Limited Company holds 0.13% or 7.14M shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Associate invested in 0% or 1.12 million shares. Bbva Compass Comml Bank owns 12,011 shares. Legal And General Public Limited Co reported 514,340 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Meeder Asset Management Inc invested 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Nikko Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 0.08% or 611,152 shares. Arosa Cap Management LP holds 0.38% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) or 446,810 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 126,351 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Pub Sector Pension Board holds 270,600 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc invested in 1.27M shares. Aperio Ltd Liability Corp has 90,531 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 42.86% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.29 actual EPS reported by Superior Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% EPS growth.

Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $411.19M and $112.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 10,917 shares to 13,400 shares, valued at $2.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Skylands Capital Lc reported 0.28% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt has 86,894 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Van Eck Associates Corp owns 213,061 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Strs Ohio has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Stifel Fincl Corporation has invested 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Fred Alger Mngmt holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 699,104 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Inc Ks owns 218,165 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. 2.01 million are held by Gilder Gagnon Howe And Limited Liability Corporation. C World Grp Holdings A S owns 58,932 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Mackenzie Corp has 0% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Sei Invests Communication holds 219,833 shares. Partner Fund Management LP owns 1.08% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 566,359 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Co Il has 0.03% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 8,375 shares.

