Superior Energy Svcs (SPN) Shareholder Fine Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Its Holding as Share Price Declined; Private Management Group Has Raised Its Stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by $509,712 as Market Value Rose

Fine Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (SPN) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp sold 438,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.16% . The hedge fund held 4.13 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.27 million, down from 4.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Superior Energy Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.25M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.98% or $0.0141 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3401. About 18.46 million shares traded or 327.87% up from the average. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 90.76% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES GETS EXTENSION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 29/03/2018 SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES REPORTS 2018 1Q EARNINGS RELEASE & CAL; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 39C; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Superior Energy; 23/05/2018 – Superior Energy Services Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 34C, EST. LOSS/SHR 34C; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Rev $482.3M; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 6.9% Position in Superior Energy

Private Management Group Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc bought 10,619 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 250,879 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.12M, up from 240,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.41. About 26.82 million shares traded or 39.23% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar Hires Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank to Advise on Strategic Alternatives for Rialto Capital Unit; 06/05/2018 – Wells Fargo to recruit 20 managing directors; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS 1Q FIGURES MAY CHANGE DUE TO REGULATORY PROBES; 15/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class Action; 11/05/2018 – SEN. WARREN SAYS FED TO HOLD PUBLIC VOTE ON WELLS FARGO PLAN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Wells Fargo & Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WFC); 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO SEES CONTINUING DIVIDEND/BUYBACK MIX; 12/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Sued by FX Trader Claiming Wrongful Termination; 05/03/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: Wells Fargo selling East Bay land zoned for hundreds of apartments; 08/03/2018 – Massachusetts Regulator Will Investigate Wells Fargo Advisors — MarketWatch

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22B and $2.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 5,866 shares to 299,101 shares, valued at $32.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 18,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,450 shares, and cut its stake in Colony Cap Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norman Fields Gottscho Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 10,980 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 332,327 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Tealwood Asset stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 7,662 are held by Engines Limited Liability Company. Nokota Management Limited Partnership owns 500,000 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio. Sprucegrove Inv Ltd has 539,460 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Com reported 1.42% stake. 5,732 are held by Argi Serv Ltd Liability Corp. Burney accumulated 0.05% or 17,706 shares. Cullen Mgmt accumulated 1.08 million shares or 2.06% of the stock. Alpine Woods Cap Investors Limited Co accumulated 900,445 shares. Mechanics Bankshares Department owns 13,711 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Atlas Browninc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 10,114 shares. The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 299,000 were accumulated by Quinn Opportunity Limited Liability.

Analysts await Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 42.86% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.29 actual EPS reported by Superior Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% EPS growth.