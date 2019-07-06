Superior Energy Svcs (SPN) Shareholder Covalent Partners Decreased Its Position as Share Value Declined; U S Global Investors Holds Holding in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL)

Covalent Partners Llc decreased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (SPN) by 19.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc sold 89,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.75% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 366,540 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, down from 455,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Superior Energy Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.85% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1.25. About 1.92 million shares traded. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 76.35% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 6.9% Position in Superior Energy; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Rev $482.3M; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 34C, EST. LOSS/SHR 34C; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY $500.0M EXCHANGE OFFER EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23; 18/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 11/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Superior Energy Services Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 84.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 169,465 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 370,623 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.80M, up from 201,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $58.7. About 5.36 million shares traded or 9.61% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 03/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – NEW YORK TRANSPORTATION DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION ISSUED SPECIAL FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2018 IN AMOUNT OF $1.38 BLN; 12/04/2018 – Trade battle resolved, Delta expects to fly C Series jets by early 2019; 02/05/2018 – DELTA APRIL CAPACITY UP 4%; 14/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE ON A.B. WON GUAM INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AUTHORITY’S BAA2 SENIOR LIEN REVENUE BONDS RATING; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- THOUGH SMALL SUBSET OF CUSTOMERS WOULD HAVE BEEN EXPOSED, CAN’T SAY IF INFORMATION WAS ACCESSED OR SUBSEQUENTLY COMPROMISED; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 18.95 BLN, UP 4.3 PCT; 10/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DELTA COMMUNITY SUPPORTS FAMILIES, FINANCIAL EDUCATION AND HEALTH & HUMAN SERVICES; 05/04/2018 – DELTA CAN’T SAY WHETHER CUSTOMER INFO ACCESSED, COMPROMISED; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC SEES MARCH QTR 2018 CASM-EX. UP 3 PCT TO 4 PCT

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00M and $208.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Intlg S A by 24,823 shares to 51,410 shares, valued at $671,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV) by 48,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,465 shares, and cut its stake in Ryanair Hldgs Plc.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 insider sale for $264.75 million activity. BLAKE FRANCIS S bought 5,185 shares worth $249,743. $1.06M worth of stock was sold by West W Gilbert on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Meeder Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 4,866 shares. Azimuth Ltd Liability Corporation, a Michigan-based fund reported 4,378 shares. 216,200 are owned by Adams Diversified Equity Fund. Benjamin F Edwards reported 0% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Pnc Fincl Services Grp Incorporated Incorporated holds 0.02% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) or 327,815 shares. Regentatlantic Ltd Company accumulated 70,124 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 3.77 million shares. Beach Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 20,750 shares. Macquarie Group Limited holds 213,902 shares. Palisade Asset accumulated 6,400 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Moreover, Pinnacle Associates Limited has 0.29% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 251,725 shares. Clark Estates holds 3% or 375,000 shares in its portfolio. Covington Capital Mgmt invested in 551 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance owns 0.21% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 32,346 shares.

Analysts await Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $-0.22 EPS, down 37.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.31 actual EPS reported by Superior Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.03% EPS growth.

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54M and $52.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) by 345,680 shares to 556,480 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold SPN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 149.72 million shares or 3.88% less from 155.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Management Ltd holds 1.07M shares. Dsam Prtnrs (London) Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) for 14,233 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Geode Capital Limited reported 1.84 million shares stake. Northern Trust Corporation holds 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) or 1.90 million shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 146,900 shares. Mitchell Grp has 429,845 shares for 2.13% of their portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Pinebridge Invs Lp accumulated 228,258 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 59,848 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0% or 28,305 shares. Reilly Finance Advsr Lc reported 377 shares. Advisory Service Ltd Liability Com, a Georgia-based fund reported 492 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 79,134 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 22,445 were accumulated by Amalgamated Financial Bank.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $42,850 activity.