Superior Energy Svcs (SPN) Share Value Declined While Fine Capital Partners LP Lowered Its Stake; As Pan American Silver F (PAAS) Shares Declined, Lesa Sroufe & Co Has Lifted Holding by $1.23 Million

Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Pan American Silver F (PAAS) by 44.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought 94,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 307,633 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08M, up from 212,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Pan American Silver F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $13.02. About 1.90M shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 37.22% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP SAYS WILL MAINTAIN PERSONNEL AT MINE AT LEVELS NECESSARY FOR SITE SECURITY AND REDUCED OPERATING ACTIVITIES; 29/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN’S DOLORES MINE OPERATING AT 75%: CHIHUAHUA GOVT; 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER MINE CLOSED DUE TO PERSONAL PREVENTION:GOVT; 05/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP PAAS.TO , DETOUR GOLD CORP DGC.TO , ANTOFAGASTA ANTO.L : RBC ADDS TO GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CITES RECENT SECURITY INCIDENTS; 10/05/2018 – Pan American Silver announces results of Annual General and Special Shareholders Meeting; 27/03/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WINS MEXICO OIL BLOCK 31 IN AUCTION; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Net $48.2M; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN REPORTS END TO COMMUNITY ROADBLOCKS AT HUARON MINE; 27/04/2018 – Pan American Silver: Suspension Result of Road Blockcades Put Up by Members of Huayllay Community, Which Is Demanding Compensation

Fine Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (SPN) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp sold 438,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.75% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.13 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.27M, down from 4.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Superior Energy Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.76M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.19. About 3.16M shares traded. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 76.35% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q REV. $482.3M, EST. $492.7M; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Superior Energy; 29/03/2018 SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES REPORTS 2018 1Q EARNINGS RELEASE & CAL; 18/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY- EXCHANGE OFFER, INITIALLY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 11 AT 5 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME, NOW EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23 AT 5 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY $500.0M EXCHANGE OFFER EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23; 29/03/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Adient, Exits Superior Energy; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 6.9% Position in Superior Energy

More notable recent Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Global X New Cloud Computing ETF See Success? – Nasdaq” on April 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Atlassian Acquires From Its PaaS Marketplace – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Stepan, Pan American Silver and Warrior Met Coal – Nasdaq” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is First Majestic Silver a Buy for 2019? – Motley Fool” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle (ORCL) Q1 Earnings: Is Disappointment in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 13, 2018.

Lesa Sroufe & Co, which manages about $282.00 million and $116.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bunge Limited F (NYSE:BG) by 6,939 shares to 51,002 shares, valued at $2.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Bilbao Argen F Sponsored (NYSE:BBVA) by 60,917 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 558,356 shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

Analysts await Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $-0.22 EPS, down 37.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.31 actual EPS reported by Superior Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -29.03% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold SPN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 149.72 million shares or 3.88% less from 155.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 346,818 were accumulated by Wells Fargo & Company Mn. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Tudor Invest Et Al stated it has 0.05% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Dsam Partners (London) Limited accumulated 0.01% or 14,233 shares. Moreover, Pinebridge Investments Lp has 0.02% invested in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Lc invested in 0% or 566 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 9,144 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 19,869 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 38,815 are held by Piedmont Advisors. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Com invested in 0.02% or 753,337 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 1.84 million shares. Raymond James Financial Service Advisors reported 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Energ Opportunities has invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Blackrock Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 25.61 million shares. D E Shaw And Communications Incorporated invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN).

More notable recent Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Completions Activity Decline Could Delay Superior Energy Services’ Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on November 21, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For October 22, 2018 – Benzinga” published on October 22, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) CEO Dave Dunlap on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Superior Energy Services Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule – GlobeNewswire” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Superior Energy Services: Touching Bottom And Heading Back Up? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 14, 2018.