Superior Energy Svcs (SPN) Position Increased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price Rose, Wealth Architects Lowered Its Stake by $309,114

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 13,408 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 16,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $136.08. About 23.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 25/04/2018 – ZDNet: Microsoft’s new open-source tech turns iPads, Surface Pros into big touchscreen; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 01/05/2018 – Motherboard: FTC Gives Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo 30 Days to Get Rid of Illegal Warranty-Void-if-Removed Stickers; 21/05/2018 – Blue Medora Announces Multi-Cloud Monitoring for Microsoft Azure Log Analytics; 07/05/2018 – WorkBoard Announces Microsoft Teams Integration to Bring Strategic Priorities into Everyday Conversations; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft delays planned April 10 release of next major Windows 10 update, called Version 1803, after findin; 03/05/2018 – Equinix Expands Private Connectivity to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute to New Global Markets; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft spent $3.5 billion on capex in the quarter to build out cloud data centers. CFO Hood tells me that kind of capex growth will continue as long as rising demand for cloud services does

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (SPN) by 174.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought 408,552 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.16% . The institutional investor held 642,052 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00 million, up from 233,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Superior Energy Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.16M market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.0058 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3459. About 7.28M shares traded or 66.69% up from the average. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 90.76% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss $59.7M; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q REV. $482.3M, EST. $492.7M; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 34C, EST. LOSS/SHR 34C; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Rev $482.3M; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY- EXCHANGE OFFER, INITIALLY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 11 AT 5 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME, NOW EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23 AT 5 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME; 23/04/2018 – DJ Superior Energy Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPN); 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES GETS EXTENSION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39M and $320.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,880 shares to 41,432 shares, valued at $7.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 12,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 153,387 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ims Cap Mgmt accumulated 16,424 shares or 1.58% of the stock. Cannell Peter B And reported 4.34% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hartford Invest Mngmt Co reported 3.22% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Saturna invested 2.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 296,844 are held by Maryland Capital. Reliance Trust Company Of Delaware, Delaware-based fund reported 115,805 shares. Forte Limited Company Adv stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). American Economic Planning Grp Adv holds 0.18% or 4,955 shares in its portfolio. West Family Investments invested 1.25% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Navellier Assocs Inc owns 15,209 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Scholtz & Ltd invested in 86,009 shares or 6.76% of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset owns 972,758 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Llc owns 379,811 shares or 2.85% of their US portfolio. Benin Mgmt reported 66,735 shares. 319,825 were reported by Interocean Limited Liability Corp.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $51.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 241,010 shares to 215,700 shares, valued at $18.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 124,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,024 shares, and cut its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM).