Superior Energy Svcs (SPN) Holder Hbk Investments LP Raised Holding by $2.11 Million as Stock Declined; Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) Holder Rbo & Co Cut Its Holding as Share Value Rose

Hbk Investments LP increased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (SPN) by 45.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP bought 528,287 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.16% . The hedge fund held 1.68M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.83M, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Superior Energy Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.94M market cap company. The stock decreased 24.71% or $0.2242 during the last trading session, reaching $0.683. About 2.93 million shares traded. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 90.76% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q REV. $482.3M, EST. $492.7M; 11/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Adient, Exits Superior Energy; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Rev $482.3M; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 29/03/2018 SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES REPORTS 2018 1Q EARNINGS RELEASE & CAL; 18/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY- EXCHANGE OFFER, INITIALLY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 11 AT 5 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME, NOW EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23 AT 5 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES GETS EXTENSION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 34C, EST. LOSS/SHR 34C

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 65,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 213,498 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66M, down from 279,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Inter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $54.43. About 3.37M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Mondelez’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 13/03/2018 – Global Premium Chocolate Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprngli, Ferrero, Mondelez International & The Hershey Company – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – 2048 NOTES TO MATURE ON MAY 7, 2048; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 06/05/2018 – Tate’s Deal Could Be Announced Monday; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ REV $6.77B, EST. $6.65B; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.40 million activity. Pleuhs Gerhard W. also sold $1.40 million worth of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) shares.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $42,850 activity.

