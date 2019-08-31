Superior Energy Svcs (SPN) Holder Balyasny Asset Management Has Upped Position; Facebook (FB) Share Value Rose While Excalibur Management Has Decreased Its Position by $955,164

Balyasny Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (SPN) by 2999.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc bought 729,031 shares as the company’s stock declined 73.16% . The hedge fund held 753,337 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52M, up from 24,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Superior Energy Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 9.51% or $0.0352 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3348. About 2.23 million shares traded. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 90.76% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 18/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Adient, Exits Superior Energy; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 39C; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q REV. $482.3M, EST. $492.7M; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Superior Energy; 11/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Superior Energy Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPN); 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES REPORTS 2018 1Q EARNINGS RELEASE & CAL; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 34C, EST. LOSS/SHR 34C

Excalibur Management Corp decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 46.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp sold 5,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,664 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11M, down from 12,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $518.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 8.73M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – BRITAIN’S INFORMATION COMMISSIONER SAYS FACEBOOK AGREED TO STOP THEIR CONTRACTORS AUDITING OF CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 04/04/2018 – CTV News: BREAKING: Up to 87 million people affected in Facebook privacy scandal; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG HAS DECIDED TO TESTIFY BEFORE CONGRESS – CNN; 18/03/2018 – Latest Facebook Dust-up Is A ‘Risk’ For Investors ‘To Keep An Eye On’: Report — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook has been contacting ad agencies and trade bodies to reassure them that customer data is being; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK USERS CLAIM COMPANY WAS NEGLIGENT IN DATA DISCLOSURE; 09/04/2018 – Two experts debate whether Facebook should get into health; 05/04/2018 – Facebook’s Sandberg Speaks on Impact of Data Crisis: Highlights; 19/03/2018 – Enel: Agreement with Facebook Expands On Previous Agreement for Purchase of Rattlesnake Creek’s Output; 12/04/2018 – Facebook Marketing Executive Says Users Generally Haven’t Changed Privacy Settings Amid Recent Concerns

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verizon (NYSE:VZ) by 5,085 shares to 94,055 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 23.93 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Llc, New York-based fund reported 889,801 shares. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Company stated it has 27,087 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Moreover, Clark Estates New York has 7.15% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 277,045 shares. 19,005 are held by Steinberg Asset Management. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.75% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The California-based Diligent Investors Ltd Co has invested 0.5% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Freestone Capital Ltd Liability Company holds 0.18% or 18,592 shares. 28,404 were accumulated by Ledyard Fincl Bank. Regentatlantic Limited Liability holds 94,979 shares. Convergence Inv Ltd stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dana Invest Advsrs Inc owns 1.82% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 231,288 shares. Janney Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 1,596 shares. Valmark Advisers Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Farmers Comml Bank holds 1,051 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Baskin Financial Inc reported 2.44% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold SPN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 149.72 million shares or 3.88% less from 155.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 12.78M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc stated it has 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Hotchkis And Wiley Cap Lc accumulated 7.14M shares. Citigroup reported 93,140 shares. Aqr Cap accumulated 3.38M shares. Paloma Prtn Mngmt invested in 19,207 shares. Wedge Cap L Ltd Partnership Nc stated it has 92,886 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 309,172 shares. Utd Automobile Association reported 22,991 shares stake. Moreover, Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 307,877 shares. American Int Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) for 116,202 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 1.84M shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 2.47M shares or 0% of its portfolio. 121,248 are owned by Suntrust Banks.

