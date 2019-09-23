Superior Energy Services (SPN) Neutral Rating Reconfirmed by Analysts at Citigroup; The Target is Set to $0.3500; United Natural Foods (UNFI) Has 1.21 Sentiment

In a research report shared with investors on today, Citigroup reconfirmed their Neutral rating on Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN)‘s stock. The price target gives a potential upside of 12.90% from firm’s last close price.

United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.09, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 88 active investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 73 sold and trimmed positions in United Natural Foods Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 47.91 million shares, up from 47.27 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding United Natural Foods Inc in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 28 Reduced: 45 Increased: 61 New Position: 27.

Valueworks Llc holds 3.7% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. for 625,380 shares. Towle & Co owns 2.00 million shares or 2.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kiltearn Partners Llp has 1.48% invested in the company for 5.20 million shares. The Ohio-based Winslow Asset Management Inc has invested 0.48% in the stock. Atria Investments Llc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 107,852 shares.

United Natural Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $628.24 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. It currently has negative earnings. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $11.92. United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) has declined 69.18% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending.

More notable recent United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: "United Natural Foods (UNFI) Drivers & Warehouse Workers in Green Bay, WI Represented by Teamsters Local 662 Authorize Strike – StreetInsider.com" on August 26, 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold Superior Energy Services, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 135.89 million shares or 9.24% less from 149.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, a Louisiana-based fund reported 58,100 shares. Tradewinds Cap Limited Liability Com invested in 566 shares. Raymond James Financial accumulated 37,697 shares. Engineers Gate Manager L P owns 118,992 shares. Franklin Resource has invested 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Meeder Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) for 2,000 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corp De owns 349,854 shares. Ls Investment Llc holds 4,448 shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 30 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru invested 0% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). 416 were accumulated by Glenmede Trust Na. Assetmark reported 203 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 327,365 shares. Moreover, Arosa Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.1% invested in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, down 42.86% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Superior Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 10.18% or $0.0346 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3054. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 90.76% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending.

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides specialized oilfield services and equipment to natural gas and crude oil exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company has market cap of $47.82 million. It operates through four divisions: Drilling Products and Services; Onshore Completion and Workover Services; Production Services; and Technical Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents tubulars, including primary drill pipe strings, tubing landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories; and makes and rents bottom hole tools, such as stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers, as well as rents temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories.