Superior Energy Services Inc. (SPN)’s Financial Results Comparing With USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Superior Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:SPN) and USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Energy Services Inc. 3 0.04 N/A -5.73 0.00 USA Compression Partners LP 17 2.17 N/A -0.30 0.00

In table 1 we can see Superior Energy Services Inc. and USA Compression Partners LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Superior Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:SPN) and USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -203% -37.1% USA Compression Partners LP 0.00% -2.1% -0.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.25 beta indicates that Superior Energy Services Inc. is 125.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. USA Compression Partners LP has a 1.25 beta and it is 25.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Superior Energy Services Inc. are 2.5 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor USA Compression Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Superior Energy Services Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than USA Compression Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Superior Energy Services Inc. and USA Compression Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Energy Services Inc. 0 4 2 2.33 USA Compression Partners LP 0 1 4 2.80

The upside potential is 1,514.62% for Superior Energy Services Inc. with average target price of $7.29. On the other hand, USA Compression Partners LP’s potential upside is 20.78% and its average target price is $18.6. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Superior Energy Services Inc. is looking more favorable than USA Compression Partners LP.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Superior Energy Services Inc. and USA Compression Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 37.8% respectively. 0.8% are Superior Energy Services Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.6% of USA Compression Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Superior Energy Services Inc. 1.37% -34.73% -73.16% -76.31% -90.76% -72.92% USA Compression Partners LP -6.31% -0.51% 6.89% 17.4% 9.54% 36.21%

For the past year Superior Energy Services Inc. had bearish trend while USA Compression Partners LP had bullish trend.

Summary

USA Compression Partners LP beats on 7 of the 9 factors Superior Energy Services Inc.

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides specialized oilfield services and equipment to crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Drilling Products and Services; Onshore Completion and Workover Services; Production Services; and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents tubulars, including primary drill pipe strings, tubing landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories; and manufactures and rents bottom hole tools, such as stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers, as well as rents temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers pressure pumping services comprising hydraulic fracturing and high pressure pumping services used to complete and stimulate production in new oil and gas wells; fluid management services used to obtain, move, store, and dispose of fluids that are involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and workover services consisting of installations, completions, and sidetracking of wells, as well as support for perforating operations. The Production Services segment provides intervention services, including coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, production testing and optimization, and remedial pumping services. The Technical Solutions segment offers pressure control services; completion tools and services, such as sand control systems, well screens and filters, and surface-controlled sub surface safety valves; and offshore well decommissioning services, including plugging and abandoning wells at the end of their economic life, and dismantling and removing associated infrastructure. Superior Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.