Superior Energy Services Inc. (SPN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Quintana Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:QES)

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, Superior Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:SPN) and Quintana Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:QES) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Energy Services Inc. 2 0.03 N/A -5.73 0.00 Quintana Energy Services Inc. 3 0.10 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Superior Energy Services Inc. and Quintana Energy Services Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Superior Energy Services Inc. and Quintana Energy Services Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -203% -37.1% Quintana Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -5.3% -3.3%

Liquidity

Superior Energy Services Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Quintana Energy Services Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Superior Energy Services Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Quintana Energy Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Superior Energy Services Inc. and Quintana Energy Services Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Energy Services Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Quintana Energy Services Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Superior Energy Services Inc. has a consensus price target of $5.5, and a 1,517.17% upside potential. Meanwhile, Quintana Energy Services Inc.’s consensus price target is $4.38, while its potential upside is 163.86%. The information presented earlier suggests that Superior Energy Services Inc. looks more robust than Quintana Energy Services Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Superior Energy Services Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 16.9% of Quintana Energy Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Superior Energy Services Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Quintana Energy Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Superior Energy Services Inc. 1.37% -34.73% -73.16% -76.31% -90.76% -72.92% Quintana Energy Services Inc. -4.25% 28.48% -57.8% -57.35% -71.61% -41.33%

For the past year Superior Energy Services Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Quintana Energy Services Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Quintana Energy Services Inc. beats Superior Energy Services Inc.

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides specialized oilfield services and equipment to crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Drilling Products and Services; Onshore Completion and Workover Services; Production Services; and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents tubulars, including primary drill pipe strings, tubing landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories; and manufactures and rents bottom hole tools, such as stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers, as well as rents temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers pressure pumping services comprising hydraulic fracturing and high pressure pumping services used to complete and stimulate production in new oil and gas wells; fluid management services used to obtain, move, store, and dispose of fluids that are involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and workover services consisting of installations, completions, and sidetracking of wells, as well as support for perforating operations. The Production Services segment provides intervention services, including coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, production testing and optimization, and remedial pumping services. The Technical Solutions segment offers pressure control services; completion tools and services, such as sand control systems, well screens and filters, and surface-controlled sub surface safety valves; and offshore well decommissioning services, including plugging and abandoning wells at the end of their economic life, and dismantling and removing associated infrastructure. Superior Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Quintana Energy Services Inc. provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. It operates through four segments: Directional Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, Pressure Control Services, and Wireline Services. The Directional Drilling Services segment provides directional, horizontal, underbalanced, and measurement-while-drilling, as well as rental tool and pipe inspection services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing stimulation services; cementing services, such as surface- and intermediate-casing and long-string cementing services; and a range of acid stimulation services comprising CO2 foamed acid stimulation services. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had a pressure pumping fleet of 245,925 hydraulic horsepower. The Pressure Control Services segment offers coiled tubing, rig-assisted snubbing, nitrogen, fluid pumping, and well control services for drilling, completion, and workover activities. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had a fleet of 23 coiled tubing, 36 rig-assisted snubbing, and 24 nitrogen pumping units. The Wireline Services segment offers pump-down services for setting plugs between frac stages, as well as the deployment of perforation equipment in connection with plug-and-perf operations; and other pump-down and cased-hole wireline services, including electro-mechanical pipe-cutting and punching. This segment also provides cased-hole production logging, injection profiling, stimulation performance evaluation, and water break-through identification services; and industrial logging services for cavern, storage, and injection wells, as well as operates Archer's POINT proprietary detection system and SPACE imaging and measurement platform in the land market. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 49 wireline units. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.