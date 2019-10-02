Superior Energy Services Inc. (SPN)’s Financial Results Comparing With NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Both Superior Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:SPN) and NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) compete on a level playing field in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Energy Services Inc. N/A 0.00 154.26M -5.73 0.00 NOW Inc. 12 0.00 107.40M 0.55 22.27

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Superior Energy Services Inc. and NOW Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Energy Services Inc. 44,124,713,958.81% -203% -37.1% NOW Inc. 904,040,404.04% 5.6% 3.7%

Risk & Volatility

Superior Energy Services Inc.’s 2.25 beta indicates that its volatility is 125.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. NOW Inc.’s 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.4 beta.

Liquidity

Superior Energy Services Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, NOW Inc. which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. NOW Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Superior Energy Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Superior Energy Services Inc. and NOW Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Energy Services Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 NOW Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Superior Energy Services Inc.’s upside potential is 1,752.10% at a $2.78 consensus price target. NOW Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 consensus price target and a 30.35% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Superior Energy Services Inc. appears more favorable than NOW Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

About 0.8% of Superior Energy Services Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.3% of NOW Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Superior Energy Services Inc. 1.37% -34.73% -73.16% -76.31% -90.76% -72.92% NOW Inc. -5.33% -17.67% -14.1% -10.97% -15.58% 5.24%

For the past year Superior Energy Services Inc. has -72.92% weaker performance while NOW Inc. has 5.24% stronger performance.

Summary

NOW Inc. beats Superior Energy Services Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides specialized oilfield services and equipment to crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Drilling Products and Services; Onshore Completion and Workover Services; Production Services; and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents tubulars, including primary drill pipe strings, tubing landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories; and manufactures and rents bottom hole tools, such as stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers, as well as rents temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers pressure pumping services comprising hydraulic fracturing and high pressure pumping services used to complete and stimulate production in new oil and gas wells; fluid management services used to obtain, move, store, and dispose of fluids that are involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and workover services consisting of installations, completions, and sidetracking of wells, as well as support for perforating operations. The Production Services segment provides intervention services, including coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, production testing and optimization, and remedial pumping services. The Technical Solutions segment offers pressure control services; completion tools and services, such as sand control systems, well screens and filters, and surface-controlled sub surface safety valves; and offshore well decommissioning services, including plugging and abandoning wells at the end of their economic life, and dismantling and removing associated infrastructure. Superior Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

NOW Inc. distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift solutions, power transmission products, production process equipment, pumps, paint and coatings, mill tools, safety supplies, and spare parts, as well as provides application systems and parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services. The company also provides supply chain management solutions that include procurement, inventory and warehouse management, logistics, point of issue technology, project management, business process, and performance metrics reporting. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brand names. The company serves customers in the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the energy industry, including drilling contractors, well servicing companies, independent and national oil and gas companies, midstream operators, and refineries, as well as petrochemical, chemical, utilities, and other downstream energy processors; and industrial and manufacturing companies. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.