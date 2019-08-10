Superior Energy Services Inc. (SPN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Superior Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:SPN) and Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Energy Services Inc. 3 0.05 N/A -5.73 0.00 Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. 15 0.64 N/A 1.52 9.33

Table 1 demonstrates Superior Energy Services Inc. and Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Superior Energy Services Inc. and Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -203% -37.1% Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. 0.00% 28% 10.6%

Liquidity

Superior Energy Services Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Superior Energy Services Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Superior Energy Services Inc. and Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Energy Services Inc. 0 4 2 2.33 Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Superior Energy Services Inc.’s upside potential is 1,039.06% at a $7.29 average target price. Meanwhile, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.’s average target price is $19.75, while its potential upside is 64.58%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Superior Energy Services Inc. is looking more favorable than Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Superior Energy Services Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 80% of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.8% of Superior Energy Services Inc. shares. Comparatively, Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has 4.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Superior Energy Services Inc. 1.37% -34.73% -73.16% -76.31% -90.76% -72.92% Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. 1.07% -10.73% -12% -6.79% -24.93% 9.27%

For the past year Superior Energy Services Inc. has -72.92% weaker performance while Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has 9.27% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. beats Superior Energy Services Inc.

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides specialized oilfield services and equipment to crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Drilling Products and Services; Onshore Completion and Workover Services; Production Services; and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents tubulars, including primary drill pipe strings, tubing landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories; and manufactures and rents bottom hole tools, such as stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers, as well as rents temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers pressure pumping services comprising hydraulic fracturing and high pressure pumping services used to complete and stimulate production in new oil and gas wells; fluid management services used to obtain, move, store, and dispose of fluids that are involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and workover services consisting of installations, completions, and sidetracking of wells, as well as support for perforating operations. The Production Services segment provides intervention services, including coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, production testing and optimization, and remedial pumping services. The Technical Solutions segment offers pressure control services; completion tools and services, such as sand control systems, well screens and filters, and surface-controlled sub surface safety valves; and offshore well decommissioning services, including plugging and abandoning wells at the end of their economic life, and dismantling and removing associated infrastructure. Superior Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It provides its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.