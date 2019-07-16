Superior Energy Services Inc. (SPN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI)

Both Superior Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:SPN) and Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) are Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Energy Services Inc. 3 0.07 N/A -5.44 0.00 Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. 9 0.47 N/A -1.20 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Superior Energy Services Inc. and Gulf Island Fabrication Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Superior Energy Services Inc. and Gulf Island Fabrication Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -128.8% -32.3% Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. 0.00% -8.8% -7%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.24 beta indicates that Superior Energy Services Inc. is 124.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. is 23.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.23 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Superior Energy Services Inc. is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.7. Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Superior Energy Services Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Superior Energy Services Inc. and Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Energy Services Inc. 0 4 2 2.33 Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Superior Energy Services Inc. has a 666.00% upside potential and a consensus price target of $7.29.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Superior Energy Services Inc. and Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 67.7% respectively. Superior Energy Services Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, 3.4% are Gulf Island Fabrication Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Superior Energy Services Inc. -14.7% -47.02% -33.75% -67.04% -76.35% -20.3% Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. -0.24% -3.76% -12.81% 0.72% -15.18% 16.9%

For the past year Superior Energy Services Inc. has -20.3% weaker performance while Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. has 16.9% stronger performance.

Summary

Gulf Island Fabrication Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Superior Energy Services Inc.

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides specialized oilfield services and equipment to crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Drilling Products and Services; Onshore Completion and Workover Services; Production Services; and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents tubulars, including primary drill pipe strings, tubing landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories; and manufactures and rents bottom hole tools, such as stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers, as well as rents temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers pressure pumping services comprising hydraulic fracturing and high pressure pumping services used to complete and stimulate production in new oil and gas wells; fluid management services used to obtain, move, store, and dispose of fluids that are involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and workover services consisting of installations, completions, and sidetracking of wells, as well as support for perforating operations. The Production Services segment provides intervention services, including coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, production testing and optimization, and remedial pumping services. The Technical Solutions segment offers pressure control services; completion tools and services, such as sand control systems, well screens and filters, and surface-controlled sub surface safety valves; and offshore well decommissioning services, including plugging and abandoning wells at the end of their economic life, and dismantling and removing associated infrastructure. Superior Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of offshore drilling and production platforms, and other steel structures for customers in the oil and gas, and marine industries in the United States. The company fabricates jackets and deck sections of fixed production platforms; hull, tendon, and/or deck sections of floating production platforms, such as tension leg platforms, single point anchor reservoirs, floating production storage and offloading vessels, and minimum deepwater operating concepts; piles, wellhead protectors, and subsea templates, as well as various production, compressor, and utility modules; produces and repairs pressure vessels used in the oil and gas industry; fabricates various other types of steel structures; and provides onshore and offshore scaffolding and piping insulation services. It also fabricates and repairs offshore supply vessels, anchor handling vessels, lift boats, tugboats, towboats, barges, and other marine vessels; constructs dry docks to lift marine vessels; and offers steel repair, blasting and painting, electrical systems repair, and machinery and piping system repairs, as well as propeller, shaft, and rudder reconditioning. In addition, the company provides interconnect piping services on offshore platforms and inshore structures; fabricates pressure vessels and packaged skid units; and on-site construction and maintenance services, as well as offers conversion projects. It serves oil and gas companies and their contractors, petrochemical, marine, offshore support, offshore and inland barge, support vessel operators, offshore construction contractors, alternative energy, and diving companies, as well as the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the U.S. Coast Guard, the U.S. Navy, and state and local governmental agencies and their contractors. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.