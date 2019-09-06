Superior Energy Services Inc. (SPN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, Superior Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:SPN) and Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Energy Services Inc. 3 0.03 N/A -5.73 0.00 Energy Transfer LP 15 0.64 N/A 1.23 11.69

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Superior Energy Services Inc. and Energy Transfer LP.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Energy Services Inc. 0.00% -203% -37.1% Energy Transfer LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Superior Energy Services Inc.’s current beta is 2.25 and it happens to be 125.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Energy Transfer LP has a 1.56 beta which is 56.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Superior Energy Services Inc. is 2.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.1. The Current Ratio of rival Energy Transfer LP is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Superior Energy Services Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Energy Transfer LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Superior Energy Services Inc. and Energy Transfer LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Energy Services Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Energy Transfer LP 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of Superior Energy Services Inc. is $5.5, with potential upside of 1,452.80%. Competitively Energy Transfer LP has a consensus price target of $22, with potential upside of 64.55%. Based on the results shown earlier, Superior Energy Services Inc. is looking more favorable than Energy Transfer LP, analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Superior Energy Services Inc. and Energy Transfer LP has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 57.4%. Superior Energy Services Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, 1.6% are Energy Transfer LP’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Superior Energy Services Inc. 1.37% -34.73% -73.16% -76.31% -90.76% -72.92% Energy Transfer LP -4.07% 1.99% -5.15% -1.98% -20.86% 8.86%

For the past year Superior Energy Services Inc. has -72.92% weaker performance while Energy Transfer LP has 8.86% stronger performance.

Summary

Energy Transfer LP beats Superior Energy Services Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides specialized oilfield services and equipment to crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Drilling Products and Services; Onshore Completion and Workover Services; Production Services; and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents tubulars, including primary drill pipe strings, tubing landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories; and manufactures and rents bottom hole tools, such as stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers, as well as rents temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers pressure pumping services comprising hydraulic fracturing and high pressure pumping services used to complete and stimulate production in new oil and gas wells; fluid management services used to obtain, move, store, and dispose of fluids that are involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and workover services consisting of installations, completions, and sidetracking of wells, as well as support for perforating operations. The Production Services segment provides intervention services, including coiled tubing, cased hole and mechanical wireline, hydraulic workover and snubbing, production testing and optimization, and remedial pumping services. The Technical Solutions segment offers pressure control services; completion tools and services, such as sand control systems, well screens and filters, and surface-controlled sub surface safety valves; and offshore well decommissioning services, including plugging and abandoning wells at the end of their economic life, and dismantling and removing associated infrastructure. Superior Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Energy Transfer LP provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. The company sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies. It owns and operates natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) gathering pipelines, as well as natural gas processing plants, treating facilities, and conditioning facilities in Texas, New Mexico, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana; natural gas gathering, oil pipeline, and oil stabilization facilities in South Texas; a natural gas gathering system in Ohio; and transportation and supply of water to natural gas producers in Pennsylvania. The company also owns approximately 4,300 miles of NGL pipelines, 5 NGL and propane fractionation facilities, and NGL storage facilities with aggregate working storage capacity of approximately 53 million barrels. It also sells gasoline, middle distillates, and motor fuel at retail, as well as crude oil, NGLs, and refined products; operates convenience stores; and distributes motor fuels and other petroleum products. The company provides natural gas compression services; treating services, such as carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide removal, natural gas cooling, dehydration, and British thermal unit management services; and manages coal and natural resources properties, as well as sells standing timber, leases coal-related infrastructure facilities, collects oil and gas royalties, and generates a total of 75 megawatts electrical power. The company was formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. and changed its name to Energy Transfer LP in October 2018. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Dallas, Texas.