Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) Touches $0.44 Low on Aug, 15; Shorts at Identiv (INVE) Lowered By 4.32%

Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) had a decrease of 4.32% in short interest. INVE's SI was 57,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.32% from 60,200 shares previously. With 19,400 avg volume, 3 days are for Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE)'s short sellers to cover INVE's short positions. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.095 during the last trading session, reaching $4.945. About 5,086 shares traded. Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) has declined 1.04% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.04% the S&P500.

The stock of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) reached all time low today, Aug, 15 and still has $0.41 target or 6.00% below today's $0.44 share price. This indicates more downside for the $69.06M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $0.41 PT is reached, the company will be worth $4.14 million less. The stock decreased 8.52% or $0.0411 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4411. About 1.21M shares traded. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 90.76% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.76% the S&P500.

Analysts await Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 42.86% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.29 actual EPS reported by Superior Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% EPS growth.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $42,850 activity. Shares for $42,850 were bought by FUNK JAMES M on Monday, March 11.

More notable recent Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "When Will Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) Become Profitable? – Yahoo Finance" on July 19, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: "Superior Energy Services (SPN) Receives Notice From NYSE Regarding Continued Listing Standard – StreetInsider.com" published on August 12, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: "Another Houston-based oil field services co. gets delisting warning – Houston Business Journal" on August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold Superior Energy Services, Inc. shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 149.72 million shares or 3.88% less from 155.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark reported 203 shares. Us Bancorporation De reported 4,089 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). The Texas-based Mitchell Gp has invested 2.13% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Cna Fincl Corp owns 31,500 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Aqr Mngmt Lc owns 3.38M shares. Illinois-based Northern has invested 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Ls Invest Ltd Liability Co stated it has 4,448 shares. First Tru L P stated it has 507,981 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 150,000 shares. Voya Invest Management Lc accumulated 63,073 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 4,725 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd stated it has 1.52 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0% or 53,517 shares in its portfolio.

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides specialized oilfield services and equipment to natural gas and crude oil exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company has market cap of $69.06 million. It operates through four divisions: Drilling Products and Services; Onshore Completion and Workover Services; Production Services; and Technical Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents tubulars, including primary drill pipe strings, tubing landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories; and makes and rents bottom hole tools, such as stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers, as well as rents temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories.

Among 6 analysts covering Superior Energy (NYSE:SPN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Superior Energy has $13 highest and $4 lowest target. $7.29’s average target is 1552.69% above currents $0.4411 stock price. Superior Energy had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. The stock of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 20. Cowen & Co maintained Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) rating on Friday, February 22. Cowen & Co has “Hold” rating and $5 target. The stock of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, March 15.

More notable recent Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Identiv Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:INVE – GlobeNewswire" on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Identiv (INVE) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq" published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Identiv Sets 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Call for Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 5:00 pm ET – Nasdaq" on July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold Identiv, Inc. shares while 5 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 5.25 million shares or 2.94% more from 5.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Lc owns 408,532 shares. Moreover, Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) has 0% invested in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE). Essex Investment Management Ltd Llc owns 545,279 shares. Blackrock stated it has 283,224 shares. Hollencrest Cap Mgmt stated it has 42,105 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 39,071 shares. 27,161 were accumulated by Northern Tru. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 32,880 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE). Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0% in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE). First Eagle Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE). Geode Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 71,726 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE). 501,700 are owned by Vanguard Gp. Granite Prtn Limited has 0.04% invested in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) for 146,975 shares.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $169,549 activity. KREMEN GARY also bought $99,800 worth of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) shares. 10,000 shares valued at $49,660 were bought by HUMPHREYS STEVEN on Friday, June 14.

Among 2 analysts covering Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Identiv has $10 highest and $9 lowest target. $9.50’s average target is 92.11% above currents $4.945 stock price. Identiv had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Northland Capital maintained Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. Northland Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $10 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”.