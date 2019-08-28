Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) Reaches $0.44 Yearly Low; Mairs & Power Increased Its Cardiovascular Sys (CSII) Position

The stock of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.41 target or 6.00% below today’s $0.44 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $69.11M company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. If the $0.41 price target is reached, the company will be worth $4.15M less. The stock increased 6.54% or $0.0271 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4414. About 499,712 shares traded. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 90.76% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Superior Energy Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPN); 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 34C, EST. LOSS/SHR 34C; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Rev $482.3M; 23/05/2018 – Superior Energy Services Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 39C; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES GETS EXTENSION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR; 29/03/2018 SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES REPORTS 2018 1Q EARNINGS RELEASE & CAL; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY $500.0M EXCHANGE OFFER EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23; 18/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Mairs & Power Inc increased Cardiovascular Sys Inc (CSII) stake by 14.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mairs & Power Inc acquired 12,292 shares as Cardiovascular Sys Inc (CSII)’s stock rose 29.35%. The Mairs & Power Inc holds 95,404 shares with $3.69 million value, up from 83,112 last quarter. Cardiovascular Sys Inc now has $1.73 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $49.05. About 28,780 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.77% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 24/05/2018 – GUANGDONG KANGHUA HEALTHCARE – IN NEGOTIATION WITH HOSPITAL OWNER FOR POSSIBLE ACQUISITION OF CONTROLLING STAKE IN ZHONGLIAN CARDIOVASCULAR HOSPITAL; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Worldwide Collaboration with Janssen to Develop and Commercialize Next-Generation Cardiovascular; 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 29/03/2018 – Cardiovascular: Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 07/05/2018 – Procella Therapeutics and Smartwise Enter Collaboration With AstraZeneca to Develop Novel Cardiovascular and Catheter-based Therapies; 10/03/2018 – Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection Significantly Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Events in High-Risk Patients, and was Associated; 18/04/2018 – FDA: Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation- Terumo® HX2″ Temperature Management System, Catalog No. 809810 The Terumo HX2; 15/05/2018 – Camber Capital Management Buys 3.7% of Cardiovascular Systems; 04/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Stress, Sleep and Cardiovascular Risk; 09/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease With Polypill Among Pars Cohort Participants, Iran

Analysts await Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 42.86% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.29 actual EPS reported by Superior Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% EPS growth.

More notable recent Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Superior Energy Services (SPN) Receives Notice From NYSE Regarding Continued Listing Standard – StreetInsider.com” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Will Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) Become Profitable? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $42,850 activity. FUNK JAMES M had bought 10,000 shares worth $42,850.

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides specialized oilfield services and equipment to natural gas and crude oil exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company has market cap of $69.11 million. It operates through four divisions: Drilling Products and Services; Onshore Completion and Workover Services; Production Services; and Technical Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents tubulars, including primary drill pipe strings, tubing landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories; and makes and rents bottom hole tools, such as stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers, as well as rents temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories.

Among 2 analysts covering Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Superior Energy Services has $700 highest and $4 lowest target. $5.50’s average target is 1146.04% above currents $0.4414 stock price. Superior Energy Services had 6 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Jefferies.

More notable recent Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Earnings Match Estimates in Q4 – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. to Participate at Three September Investor Conferences – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Meets Q4 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.