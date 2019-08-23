Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) Reaches $0.44 1 Year Low; Maryland Capital Management Has Lifted Vulcan Materials Com (VMC) Holding By $530,410

Maryland Capital Management increased Vulcan Materials Com (VMC) stake by 4.79% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Maryland Capital Management acquired 4,495 shares as Vulcan Materials Com (VMC)’s stock rose 11.79%. The Maryland Capital Management holds 98,373 shares with $11.65 million value, up from 93,878 last quarter. Vulcan Materials Com now has $18.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.65% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $141. About 397,118 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Vulcan Materials Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMC); 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Vulcan Materials; 05/03/2018 Grandin Sand Plant Earns Wildlife Habitat Council Conservation Certification; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE ADDED VMC, FB, VER, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.150 TO $1.250 BLN; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN REAFFIRMS YEAR OUTLOOK; 03/04/2018 – Stratasys Announces Formation of Vulcan Labs, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Aggregate Shipments 40.5M Tons; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Cont Ops EPS 40c

The stock of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) hit a new 52-week low and has $0.40 target or 8.00% below today’s $0.44 share price. The 6 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $68.16 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 23 by Barchart.com. If the $0.40 price target is reached, the company will be worth $5.45 million less. The stock decreased 8.34% or $0.0396 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4353. About 1.16 million shares traded. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 90.76% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 23/05/2018 – Superior Energy Services Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 11/04/2018 – Superior Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 6.9% Position in Superior Energy; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss $59.7M; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 39C; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES GETS EXTENSION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR; 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Superior Energy

Among 2 analysts covering Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Superior Energy Services has $700 highest and $4 lowest target. $5.50’s average target is 1163.50% above currents $0.4353 stock price. Superior Energy Services had 6 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies on Friday, March 15 to “Hold”.

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides specialized oilfield services and equipment to natural gas and crude oil exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company has market cap of $68.16 million. It operates through four divisions: Drilling Products and Services; Onshore Completion and Workover Services; Production Services; and Technical Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents tubulars, including primary drill pipe strings, tubing landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories; and makes and rents bottom hole tools, such as stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers, as well as rents temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories.

More notable recent Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Superior Energy Services (SPN) Receives Notice From NYSE Regarding Continued Listing Standard – StreetInsider.com” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Superior Energy Services Inc (SPN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Superior Energy Services’ (SPN) CEO Dave Dunlap on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Will Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) Become Profitable? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oilfield service firms see grim outlook ahead – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $42,850 activity. FUNK JAMES M bought $42,850 worth of stock.

Analysts await Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 42.86% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.29 actual EPS reported by Superior Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Vulcan Materials has $15300 highest and $115 lowest target. $137.17’s average target is -2.72% below currents $141 stock price. Vulcan Materials had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by J.P. Morgan with “Buy” on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Longbow. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Goldman Sachs. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, July 2 with “Buy”.