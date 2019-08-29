Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) Reaches $0.37 Low on Aug, 29; PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH Has 1.21 Sentiment

PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP (PAHC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.18, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 85 investment professionals opened new and increased stock positions, while 70 reduced and sold their equity positions in PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP. The investment professionals in our database now own: 18.93 million shares, down from 19.25 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding PHIBRO ANIMAL HEALTH CORP in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 49 Increased: 66 New Position: 19.

The stock of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) reached all time low today, Aug, 29 and still has $0.34 target or 8.00% below today’s $0.37 share price. This indicates more downside for the $58.07M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $0.34 PT is reached, the company will be worth $4.65 million less. The stock decreased 8.62% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3709. About 2.38M shares traded. Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) has declined 90.76% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 90.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SPN News: 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 29/03/2018 SUPERIOR ENERGY SERVICES REPORTS 2018 1Q EARNINGS RELEASE & CAL; 23/05/2018 – Superior Energy Services Announces Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 11/05/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY- EXCHANGE OFFER, INITIALLY SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE ON MAY 11 AT 5 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME, NOW EXTENDED UNTIL MAY 23 AT 5 PM NEW YORK CITY TIME; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 6.9% Position in Superior Energy; 04/05/2018 – Massachusetts Financial Services Exits Superior Energy; 23/04/2018 – DJ Superior Energy Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPN); 24/04/2018 – Superior Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 29/03/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Adient, Exits Superior Energy; 24/04/2018 – SUPERIOR ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 39C

More notable recent Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Superior Energy Services (SPN) Receives Notice From NYSE Regarding Continued Listing Standard – StreetInsider.com” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Will Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) Become Profitable? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Superior Energy Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:SPN) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Superior Energy Services, Inc. (SPN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $42,850 activity. 10,000 Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) shares with value of $42,850 were bought by FUNK JAMES M.

Among 2 analysts covering Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Superior Energy Services has $700 highest and $4 lowest target. $5.50’s average target is 1382.88% above currents $0.3709 stock price. Superior Energy Services had 6 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies upgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, March 15 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold Superior Energy Services, Inc. shares while 55 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 149.72 million shares or 3.88% less from 155.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Paloma Ptnrs Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding holds 0% or 611,152 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Co accumulated 35,686 shares or 0% of the stock. Hotchkis Wiley Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.13% or 7.14 million shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0% or 346,818 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 0% invested in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) for 118,327 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Ameritas Partners accumulated 0% or 13,369 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc owns 0.02% invested in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) for 3.38M shares. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 507,981 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) for 234,884 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Lc has invested 0% in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 271,233 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Superior Energy Services, Inc. provides specialized oilfield services and equipment to natural gas and crude oil exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company has market cap of $58.07 million. It operates through four divisions: Drilling Products and Services; Onshore Completion and Workover Services; Production Services; and Technical Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The Drilling Products and Services segment rents tubulars, including primary drill pipe strings, tubing landing strings, completion tubulars, and associated accessories; and makes and rents bottom hole tools, such as stabilizers, non-magnetic drill collars, and hole openers, as well as rents temporary onshore and offshore accommodation modules and accessories.

Analysts await Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 42.86% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.29 actual EPS reported by Superior Energy Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.03% EPS growth.

More notable recent Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Considering Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) For Its Upcoming 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Movado Group, Phibro Animal Health, and Autodesk Slumped Today – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/28/2019: PAHC, ARWR, SRDX – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/28/2019: EMMA,LCI,SNGX,PAHC – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/28/2019: PAHC, LCI, SNGX, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Menta Capital Llc holds 0.61% of its portfolio in Phibro Animal Health Corporation for 42,292 shares. Globeflex Capital L P owns 51,064 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors has 0.34% invested in the company for 17,340 shares. The New York-based S. Muoio & Co. Llc has invested 0.3% in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 490,367 shares.